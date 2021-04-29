Top 5 Pokemon players want to see as Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO

Battling Raid Boss Pokemon is an essential function of Pokemon GO. While there have been many wonderful Pocket Monsters featured in raids, some are still yet to make an appearance.

Additionally, there are mons that Pokemon GO players would love to see be featured as Raid Bosses for a second time. Niantic generally does a decent job of selecting popular Pokemon in raids, though not all trainers would agree.

Here are the top five Pokemon that players of Pokemon GO want to see starring as Raid Bosses in the game.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that players want to see as Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO

#5 - Urshifu

Urshifu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Urshifu is a Legendary Pokemon that arrived in Generation VIII. It's quite a unique Legendary considering it has a previous evolution, Kubfu, and can also take on multiple forms.

This Pocket Monster would make for an excellent opponent as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. Still, unfortunately, players will likely have to wait a considerable amount of time before Urshifu makes its debut in the game.

#4 - Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ho-Oh is an astoundingly well-designed and impressive Pokemon. The Legendary Pocket Monster has been a Raid Boss previously in Pokemon GO. However, it is so popular amongst fans of the franchise that trainers would welcome another opportunity to catch it.

A Fire/Flying-type, Ho-Oh would certainly have its uses in battles once captured after a raid. Uniquely, it wasn't tough to defeat as a Raid Boss, making it an excellent option to be featured again.

#3 - Zacian/Zamazenta

Zacian in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The only reason the Legendary duo from Generation VIII, Zacian and Zamazenta, is this low on the list is because players will likely have to wait a long time before they are introduced into Pokemon GO.

However, anticipation is building up massively for fans of the iconic duo to arrive as Raid Bosses in the mobile game. One thing's for sure. Trainers best are ready for an incredible challenge when Zacian and Zamazenta are finally featured as Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO.

#2 - Yveltal

Yveltal in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Good news has arrived for players who want a chance at battling and catching the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal. Recently Pokemon GO announced its Luminous Legends X event, which will star Yveltal's counterpart, Xerneas, as a five-star Raid Boss.

This means that shortly after the event wraps up, a Luminous Legends Y event is almost guaranteed to follow. Pokemon GO trainers will finally have their chance to catch the Legendary Dark/Flying-type, Yveltal.

#1 - Solgaleo/Lunala

Lunala and Solgaleo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Solgaleo and Lunala are Generation VII Legendary that is yet to make an appearance in Pokemon GO. That's exactly why they've earned the #1 spot for Pocket Monsters that players desire to see as Raid Bosses.

Both have potential final evolutions known as Cosmog. It would be interesting to see how the mobile game will incorporate these Legendary Pokemon, though trainers certainly wouldn't be upset if they starred as catchable Raid Bosses.

