Xerneas and Yveltal coming to Pokemon GO in Luminous Legends X Event

Pokemon GO players who are looking to catch powerful Pokemon are going to be very happy with Niantic’s upcoming event.

Starting on May 4th at 10 AM local time, the legendary Life Pokemon Xerneas will be available in five-star raids. This will be the main feature of the Luminous Legends X event, which promises many other fun treats for trainers, including the addition of Yveltal. The event will last for two whole weeks, ending on May 17th at 8 PM.

Here is everything that trainers should keep an eye out for.

Xerneas and Yveltal in Pokemon GO's Luminous Legends X Events

Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will all be making their debuts in Pokemon GO next month (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Xerneas is the latest Generation VI Pokemon to be added to the game. The stats for Xerneas are already out, and it looks set to be incredibly powerful and bulky. The Pokemon will have 203 Defense and 270 Stamina, so trainers will definitely have to bring strong Poison or Steel-type Pokemon to defeat it.

Yveltal will also appear after Xerneas. This legendary Pokemon was the mascot of Pokemon Y. It will have the same stats as Xerneas and will be just as difficult to take down.

These legendary Pokemon won’t be the only ones from the Kalos region to appear in the event. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will all be making their debuts in Pokemon GO. All of these Pokemon will be appearing in the wild frequently, so there should be no issues getting encounters with them.

Alongside these new Generation VI Pokemon, certain Dragon-types will also have higher spawn rates, most notably Dratini and Bagon. This is going to be a great time to catch one of these two Pokemon, since they will be able to learn a charge move each. Dratini will learn Draco Meteor, while Bagon will learn Outrage. Trainers can get these moves via charge TM or by evolving these Pokemon to their final forms (Dragonite and Salamence).

There will also be a special goal for trainers to reach in the event. Players will be charged with the task of catching 5 million Fairy-type Pokemon. If completed, Pokemon GO players will enjoy a 3x Catch Bonus for the rest of the event. Pancham will also appear in Raids, while Galarian-Ponyta will be released to the wild.