Dragonite is known as a fearsome Pokemon in the main series games, but does its Pokemon GO counterpart stack up?

Dragonite is the first pseudo-legendary ever seen, originating from the Kanto region. It evolves from Dragonair, and was featured on Lance’s Elite Four team. Its Pokemon GO version is also quite a powerful force. Most people will be impressed with the sky high 263 Attack stat.

It is important to note, however, that the 209 Stamina stat also gives it some well appreciated bulk. Dragonite can take hits and dish out harder ones, which in Pokemon GO, is often ideal. Here is Dragonite’s best moveset.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Dragonite in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

As is typical with most Dragon-type Pokemon, Dragon Tail is Dragonite’s best fast move. The other options really don’t compare to Dragon Tail well. Dragonbreath does less than half damage of what Dragon Tail does. Steel Wing also ends up doing less DPS since it is not STAB. Dragon Tail does 16.4 DPS and racks up 8.4 EPS. This is very solid for a fast move.

By far, Dragonite’s best charge move is Draco Meteor. In Pokemon GO as well as the main series games, Draco Meteor’s power makes it the best option for a Dragon-type move in most cases. Draco Meteor does 50 DPS while only costing 27.8 energy. This is a small cost for using such a strong move. Draco Meteor is always going to be difficult for anyone to deal with in PvP Ultra League.

The other best option for Dragonite in terms of charge moves is Hurricane. While it drains a considerably larger amount of energy (37), it makes up for it with the damage output (110). Hurricane is also Dragonite’s other available STAB, since it is also Flying-type.

The issue with Dragonite’s movepool is that the grand majority of the moves it learns are Dragon-type. This makes its options for the second charge move slot a tad bit limited, since the Pokemon is better off using a different type of move when Draco Meteor outclasses all of the other Dragon-type moves anyways. The other moves it learns are Normal-type moves, most notably Hyper Beam. Dragonite is still, however, better off with Hurricane.