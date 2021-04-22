Dragon Pokemon are one of the most highly-desired types by trainers in Pokemon GO. Other than having wickedly cool designs, Dragon-types are generally some of the strongest Pokemon in the franchise.

This type of Pocket Monster is also pretty rare, so it's no wonder Pokemon GO players are curious about where they can find and attempt to catch these elusive creatures.

Here's where a trainer can expect to find Dragon-type Pokemon in the hit mobile game.

Where to find Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

A shiny Dragon/Flying-type Rayquaza in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some of the most popular Pokemon ever created belong to the Dragon-type category. That's not surprising since they usually sport some of the best designs and are able to use incredibly powerful attacks.

So where exactly does one begin their search for Dragon Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Thankfully, trainers won't have to explore the kinds of locations one might typically imagine a dragon-like beast dwelling. Rather, there are two known locations that these mons generally frequent.

The first place a player desiring an encounter with a Dragon-type Pocket Monster should head to is the nearest golf course. The reason behind this is totally unknown, though it seems likely Niantic had some sort of logic behind making this a location with a higher spawn-rate.

The next place a trainer can look is a bit less specific; they should try exploring local landmarks in their general area. In other words, Dragon-types are known to be a tad more likely to spawn in tourist spots and historical locations.

The last piece of advice for a Pokemon GO player in search of their next Dragon-type is to start their quest on a windy day. While it may not be ideal for walking around and adventuring, these type of mons are more likely to spawn when this type of weather is noted by the game.

Ultimately, a combination of looking in golf courses and around landmarks on a windy day should yield a trainer the best chance of encountering a Dragon-type in Pokemon GO.

