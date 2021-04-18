Fire-type Pokemon are arguably the strongest in all of the Pokemon games, including Pokemon GO.
The Fire-type starters, Legendaries, and wild creatures, are among the most popular in the series. That translates over to the mobile game, Pokemon GO, as well.
Pokemon GO is much different than the main series games. Pokemon can appear all over the real world. Of course, certain areas will hold certain types of Pokemon for trainers to discover.
Where to find Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO
As Spring and Summer approach in North America, the scorching heat of Fire-type Pokemon are going to be the go-to in Pokemon GO. They are extremely strong, extremely dangerous, and just cool to have in the collection.
Spawn rates in Pokemon GO have been confirmed to be higher in certain areas. Fire-types are actually very common among areas where trainers will often find themselves.
Here are all of the locations in Pokemon GO said to have higher spawn rates for Fire-type Pokemon:
- Residential Areas
- Cities
- Neighborhoods
- Dry/Arid Climates
- Warm Climates
- Beaches
- Parks
This is a pretty large list of areas. People will more than likely find themselves in one of these spots or at least near one. Residential areas, cities, and neighborhoods all seemingly fall into the same category.
Dry/arid climates may imply areas located near the southern hemisphere or a desert. That ties in with warm climates quite well. It makes sense that Fire-type Pokemon would appear here.
Beaches may come off as surprising to some Pokemon GO players. The fact is, beaches are often filled with people on hot days. The sand and the sun are some of the hottest places to be.
The Fire-type Pokemon definitely won't be in the water, but the heat of the beach makes perfect sense as a location for increased spawn rates. Pay attention to weather boosts in Pokemon GO for an even further increase.