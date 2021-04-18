Fire-type Pokemon are arguably the strongest in all of the Pokemon games, including Pokemon GO.

The Fire-type starters, Legendaries, and wild creatures, are among the most popular in the series. That translates over to the mobile game, Pokemon GO, as well.

Pokemon GO is much different than the main series games. Pokemon can appear all over the real world. Of course, certain areas will hold certain types of Pokemon for trainers to discover.

Where to find Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

As Spring and Summer approach in North America, the scorching heat of Fire-type Pokemon are going to be the go-to in Pokemon GO. They are extremely strong, extremely dangerous, and just cool to have in the collection.

Spawn rates in Pokemon GO have been confirmed to be higher in certain areas. Fire-types are actually very common among areas where trainers will often find themselves.

There is always that one fire type Pokemon from each region that spawns at a much higher rate...



Kanto - Growlithe

Johto - Slugma

Hoenn - Numel

Sinnoh - ?

Unova - Pansear

Kalos - Litleo



I don't think Chimchar spawns as much in the wild...#PokemonGo @jogadaexcelente pic.twitter.com/71tQ9ETHNT — Dr. Balraj Shukla 🇮🇳 (@balrajshukla) April 17, 2021

Here are all of the locations in Pokemon GO said to have higher spawn rates for Fire-type Pokemon:

Residential Areas

Cities

Neighborhoods

Dry/Arid Climates

Warm Climates

Beaches

Parks

This is a pretty large list of areas. People will more than likely find themselves in one of these spots or at least near one. Residential areas, cities, and neighborhoods all seemingly fall into the same category.

Dry/arid climates may imply areas located near the southern hemisphere or a desert. That ties in with warm climates quite well. It makes sense that Fire-type Pokemon would appear here.

I just caught Cyndaquil on "Pokemon Go" this time, because I took forever to catch this pokemon.



Also, it is a fire power type.#PokemonGo #Cyndaquil pic.twitter.com/VxmvqkZsx4 — Nick Lindsey (@NickLin53067747) March 30, 2021

Beaches may come off as surprising to some Pokemon GO players. The fact is, beaches are often filled with people on hot days. The sand and the sun are some of the hottest places to be.

The Fire-type Pokemon definitely won't be in the water, but the heat of the beach makes perfect sense as a location for increased spawn rates. Pay attention to weather boosts in Pokemon GO for an even further increase.