Hatching an Egg in Pokemon, whether the main games or Pokemon GO, is one of the most exciting experiences.

Trainers in Pokemon GO have to walk a certain distance in order for their Egg to hatch. Then, depending on what type of Egg it was, a Pokemon that is typically pretty strong will emerge.

Pokemon GO Eggs are categorized by distance. There are several different distances for Eggs, each with a specific Pokemon that can be hatched. This sometimes changes as well.

Pokemon GO Egg Chart for April 2021

Image via Niantic

For April 2021, Pokemon GO has seven different Egg categories. That includes two special Adventure Sync categories. Adventure Sync is a feature in Pokemon GO that allows players to provide location and distance data to the game.

Meeting Adventure Sync goals can provide an Egg with a different Pokemon in it than the normal distance category. Go into the Pokemon GO app and enable Adventure Sync to be eligible for these Eggs.

2km Eggs

Growlithe

Cubone

Magikarp

Hoppip

Wooper

Dunsparce

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Meditite

Volbeat (Regional Exclusive)

Illumise (Regional Exclusive)

Wailmer

Swablu

Budew

Minccino

Buneary

Fletchling

Bunnelby

Litleo

5km Eggs

Regional Exclusives

Farfetch'd

Kangaskhan

Tauros

Heracross

Corsola

Torkoal

Tropius

Relicanth

Pachirisu

Mime Jr.

Chatot

Carnivine

Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

Bouffalant

Worldwide

Froakie

Chespin

Clamperl

Fennekin

Solosis

Eevee

Gothita

Feebas

Lickitung

Maractus

Azurill

Scyther

Roggenrola

Ralts

Voltorb

Blitzle

Pineco

7km Eggs

Alolan

Sandshrew

Vulpix

Diglett

Meowth

Geodude

Galarian

Meowth

Farfetch'd

Zigzagoon

Darumaka

Stunfisk

10km Eggs

Nincada

Shinx

Gible

Riolu

Audino

Timburr

Darumaka

Emolga

Alomomola

Klink

Litwick

Axew

Golett

Rufflet

Espurr

Noibat

12km Eggs

Qwilfish

Larvitar

Corphish

Absol

Skorupi

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino

5km Adventure Sync Eggs

Petilil

Gothita

Solosis

Karrablast

Joltik

Shelmet

10km Adventure Sync Eggs

Bagon

Beldum

Gible

Riolu

Emolga

Klink

These are all of the different Pokemon that can hatch from Eggs in Pokemon GO as of April 2021. Again, this could change at any time, but for now, get to walking and hope to hatch one of your favorites.