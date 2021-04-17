Create
Pokemon GO Egg Chart for April 2021

Hatching an Egg in Pokemon, whether the main games or Pokemon GO, is one of the most exciting experiences.

Trainers in Pokemon GO have to walk a certain distance in order for their Egg to hatch. Then, depending on what type of Egg it was, a Pokemon that is typically pretty strong will emerge.

Pokemon GO Eggs are categorized by distance. There are several different distances for Eggs, each with a specific Pokemon that can be hatched. This sometimes changes as well.

Pokemon GO Egg Chart for April 2021

For April 2021, Pokemon GO has seven different Egg categories. That includes two special Adventure Sync categories. Adventure Sync is a feature in Pokemon GO that allows players to provide location and distance data to the game.

Meeting Adventure Sync goals can provide an Egg with a different Pokemon in it than the normal distance category. Go into the Pokemon GO app and enable Adventure Sync to be eligible for these Eggs.

2km Eggs

  • Growlithe
  • Cubone
  • Magikarp
  • Hoppip
  • Wooper
  • Dunsparce
  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Meditite
  • Volbeat (Regional Exclusive)
  • Illumise (Regional Exclusive)
  • Wailmer
  • Swablu
  • Budew
  • Minccino
  • Buneary
  • Fletchling
  • Bunnelby
  • Litleo

5km Eggs

Regional Exclusives

  • Farfetch'd
  • Kangaskhan
  • Tauros
  • Heracross
  • Corsola
  • Torkoal
  • Tropius
  • Relicanth
  • Pachirisu
  • Mime Jr.
  • Chatot
  • Carnivine
  • Pansage
  • Pansear
  • Panpour
  • Bouffalant

Worldwide

  • Froakie
  • Chespin
  • Clamperl
  • Fennekin
  • Solosis
  • Eevee
  • Gothita
  • Feebas
  • Lickitung
  • Maractus
  • Azurill
  • Scyther
  • Roggenrola
  • Ralts
  • Voltorb
  • Blitzle
  • Pineco

7km Eggs

Alolan

  • Sandshrew
  • Vulpix
  • Diglett
  • Meowth
  • Geodude

Galarian

  • Meowth
  • Farfetch'd
  • Zigzagoon
  • Darumaka
  • Stunfisk

10km Eggs

  • Nincada
  • Shinx
  • Gible
  • Riolu
  • Audino
  • Timburr
  • Darumaka
  • Emolga
  • Alomomola
  • Klink
  • Litwick
  • Axew
  • Golett
  • Rufflet
  • Espurr
  • Noibat

12km Eggs

  • Qwilfish
  • Larvitar
  • Corphish
  • Absol
  • Skorupi
  • Sandile
  • Scraggy
  • Pawniard
  • Vullaby
  • Deino

5km Adventure Sync Eggs

  • Petilil
  • Gothita
  • Solosis
  • Karrablast
  • Joltik
  • Shelmet

10km Adventure Sync Eggs

  • Bagon
  • Beldum
  • Gible
  • Riolu
  • Emolga
  • Klink

These are all of the different Pokemon that can hatch from Eggs in Pokemon GO as of April 2021. Again, this could change at any time, but for now, get to walking and hope to hatch one of your favorites.

Published 17 Apr 2021, 00:03 IST
Pokemon Go
