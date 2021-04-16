Pokemon GO has been around since 2016, but many people are just beginning their journey in the game this year due to its ever-rising popularity.

Some trainers who first started playing Pokemon GO shortly after its initial release may have lost interest due to a lack of features in the game. However, now that it's been around for a few years, they may wish to start playing for real, as several new elements have been incorporated into the game.

Here are the top five tips for people just getting started playing Pokemon GO in 2021.

Top 5 tips for players starting Pokemon GO in 2021

#5 - Always have an egg in an incubator

An egg in an incubator in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Hatching eggs is one element of Pokemon GO that has been around since its initial release in 2016. Still, even in 2021, players should always be sure to have an egg in an incubator before heading out for a walk to catch Pokemon.

That's because in order for these eggs to hatch Pocket Monsters, a trainer will need to walk a certain distance. One might as well get the eggs cracking while they're walking around searching for their next catch.

#4 - Save up your candy

Candy in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Candy is an essential item in Pokemon GO, as it allows players to evolve their Pocket Monsters into more powerful creatures.

However, it can take a lot of candies to evolve certain species of Pokemon in the game, so it's best not to waste them. For example, a trainer shouldn't keep evolving a bunch of Caterpies into Metapods, because in order to evolve a Metapod into Butterfree, they'll need an abundance of Caterpie candy.

#3 - Turn off AR Mode

AR Mode in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As fun and cool as augmented reality (AR) mode seems, trainers who wish to make the most of their time playing Pokemon GO should simply disable this feature.

That's because not only does it oftentimes make Pokemon more difficult to catch, but it also runs down a phone's battery much quicker, and thus, one cannot enjoy playing for as long.

#2 - Use Berries on Pokemon you want to catch

Berries in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

There are several different berries available for players to use in Pokemon GO. Some have been around since the game was released, while others were added later on.

Berries allow trainers to maximize their catches, as they can do a variety of different things. This includes making a Pokemon easier to catch and even rewarding players with more candies when they successfully manage to keep a wild Pocket Monster in a Pokeball.

#1 - Use Lucky Eggs sparingly

Lucky Eggs available for purchase in the store (Image via Niantic)

Lucky Eggs are one of the most useful items for trainers in Pokemon GO. That's because they double the amount of XP a player earns for a short period of time.

It's important to use these in a way to maximize their effects, which can be done using several methods. One such way is to activate a Lucky Egg while simultaneously using an incense. This way, a player will have plenty of Pokemon around them to catch and earn XP from.

Another great time to use Lucky Eggs are during special events, which run quite frequently in Pokemon GO. During these events, players will often earn more XP or have more opportunities to earn XP than normal, so using a Lucky Egg will drastically increase how much experience they earn.

