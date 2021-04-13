Items have always been an essential element in almost every Pokemon game and Pokemon GO is certainly no exception.

Many items in the game have remained useful since the initial release back in 2016, though there have also been some important ones added along with the updates.

Here are the top five most useful items for trainers in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most useful items for trainers in Pokemon GO

#5 - Super Egg Incubator

A Super Incubator in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Hatching eggs is one of the elements of Pokemon GO that has been around since 2016. To hatch a Pokemon from an egg, a player must put it into an incubator and walk a certain distance.

Out of all the incubators in the game, none is faster than the Super Egg Incubator. Unfortunately, they do break after three uses.

#4 - Golden Razz Berry

Golden Razz Berry in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The Golden Razz Berry is not only the most useful berry in Pokemon GO, but also one of the most useful items overall to a trainer.

When it is used on a Pokemon a player attempts to catch, it drastically increases their odds of successfully adding it to their team. This berry adds a stunning 2.5x multiplier to the overall catch rate.

#3 - Incense

Incense in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Incense is a crucial item in Pokemon GO. It attracts Pocket Monsters to the players location. Currently there are two types of incense in the game. One that just generally attracts Pokemon to a player's location and another version (orange in color) that is utilized during special events in the game to attract specific Pokemon.

Incense can save a player a lot of time when searching for their next catch, and can be useful in farming XP when used alongside the next item on the list - a Lucky Egg.

#2 - Lucky Egg

Lucky Eggs available for purchase in the Pokemon GO store (Image via Niantic)

Lucky Eggs are an incredibly useful item in Pokemon GO, considering they literally double the amount of XP a player earns for thirty minutes at a time.

Having a Lucky Egg active will garner double the amount of XP earned for any action. This item allows a player to level up more quickly, reaping a variety of rewards and new opportunities in Pokemon GO.

#1 - Ultra Ball

An Ultra Ball (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It should come as no surprise that a certain Pokeball is the #1 among most useful items in Pokemon GO. After all, the significant and essential part of the game is to catch Pokemon.

It's also pretty straight forward why Ultra Ball is the most useful of all Pokeballs in the game. It has the highest catch rate and thus gives a trainer the best chance at making a successful capture.

