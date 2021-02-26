Poke Balls are the essential tool in Pokemon, being the object that helps capture the creatures in order to train and befriend them.

There are a large variety of Poke Balls that trainers can put to use. They all have different effects and different catch rate modifiers depending on the situation they are meant for.

Looking back at the original Poke Ball, it is incredible to think about how this simple design was the basis for so many other items in the Pokemon franchise. Each Poke Ball is unique and useful, but some are way more useful than others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most useful Poke Balls in Pokemon

#5 - Poke Ball

The Poke Ball is one of the most important items a trainer can have. In the games and anime series, the Poke Ball is what catches the Pokemon. Players often receive them early on and use them quite a bit for the first portions of the game. They are the basic tool used to grow a collection of Pokemon and are very useful.

#4 - Repeat Ball

In Sword and Shield, the Repeat Ball became a very sought after item. Max Raid Battles are an important part of the game. Oftentimes, players battle the same creature over and over, but it may have a different form or different Ability available. A Repeat Ball increases the chance of catching those Max Raid Battle Pokemon after they have been defeated, if they have already been caught.

#3 - Quick Ball

The Quick Ball gives a 5x catch modifier if used on the first turn of battle. That is a massive boost to the chances of catching whatever Pokemon is on the opposite side. A Quick Ball can turn a long and drawn out battle into a one turn speedrun. This is the best way to get a quick capture without having to worry about potentially knocking the Pokemon out.

#2 - Beast Ball

The Beast Ball is a necessity when battling the Ultra Beasts of Generation VII. It is less likely to succeed against normal Pokemon. Against Ultra Beasts, though, it has a 5x catch rate throughout the encounter. Without a Beast Ball, catching the Ultra Beasts would be almost impossible. Being the only surefire way to get one of the Beasts is what makes it useful.

#1 - Master Ball

The Master Ball is the most useful Poke Ball and it's not even close. It has a 100% catch rate on any Pokemon, normal, Beast, Legendary, or otherwise. Typically, players only receive one per game. Some players are unaware that more can be earned with the Loto-ID system in a handful of games. The fact that more are made available this way simply cements the Master Ball as the best and most useful Poke Ball.