Pokemon has become known of its inclusion of evolution and how that shapes the world it is based in.

Not every Pokemon can evolve, however. They may not even need to, being powerful enough on their own. These creatures have a singular form and can battle with the best of them.

Evolutions in Pokemon come in a lot of different ways. There are sometimes three, sometimes two, and sometimes a special item is needed to evolve a creature. Don't feel like those with no evolution are left out, however.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It also does not count a Mega Evolution as a typical evolution.

Top 5 Pokemon without an evolution

#5 - Skarmory

At first glance, it feels like Skarmory would have gotten the Onix treatment. That means, it would have had a pre-evolution before becoming a powerful Steel-type. It didn't and remains a singular evolutionary line in Pokemon. Skarmory is an awesome defensive bird and the Steel-typing means it is only weak to Electric and Fire. For a long time, it saw plenty of use in competitive battling.

#4 - Druddigon

Druddigon has no other family members and it isn't even considered a pseudo-Legendary. It is simply a massive Dragon-type Pokemon with an incredible attack stat. Druddigon doesn't get the same amount of love that a Haxorus or Salamence does, but it is truly an incredible creature. It is odd that there aren't any pre-evolutions for it. It could have some amazing pre-evolutions.

#3 - Kangaskhan

Image via The Pokemon Company

Kangaskhan is an incredible Pokemon with no evolution. Yes, it gets a Mega Evolution, but that is an exception to the regular evolutionary rules of Pokemon. Kangaskhan is absolutely iconic. It has well-rounded stats and is downright scary in battle. Not to mention, it has its cute little baby in its pouch. That's great.

#2 - Mimikyu

Mimikyu has become such a fan favorite Pokemon. The tiny ghost with a Pikachu costume has stolen the hearts of many. A lot of smaller Pokemon often have a larger evolution, but Mimikyu does not and certainly doesn't need one. It is quick and actually quite powerful. A lot of trainers have put it use in battle with positive results.

#1 - Lapras

Lapras is the epitome of beautiful Pokemon. Since Generation I, it has not had an evolution. It finally received a Gigantamax form with Sword and Shield, however. That simply solidified why Lapras is fantastic the way it is. While not the quickest Pokemon, Lapras can stay on the battlefield for a long time. Its HP is great and all of its Attack and Defense stats are extremely balanced.