Pokemon is all about catching a creature, battling with it, and reaching its potential.

Some Pokemon have their potential reached a lot earlier than others. Not every third evolution is necessary in the world of Pokemon.

The second evolution often does the trick. While starters and some others are only bettered by evolving, a handful of Pokemon seem to take a step back or don't really need the next in line to truly show off its power.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Pokemon that didn't need a third evolution

#3 - Chansey

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Chansey is a strange case of gaining a third evolution. In Generation II, Chansey gained an evolution in the form of Blissey. In Generation IV, Happiny was added as a Baby Pokemon that evolves into Chansey.

Chansey did not need either of those evolutionary add-ons. Chansey is one of the most defenisively powerful Pokemon ever. Its evolution into Blissey and its pre-evolution of Happiny did absolutely nothing to stand out.

#2 - Golbat

Image via The Pokemon Company

Zubat and Golbat were introduced in Generation I. No matter how annoying Zubat encounters got, catching one and evolving it into Golbat provided players with a pretty strong Pokemon. A third evolution seemed unlikely.

Of course, Pokemon surprised everyone with a Generation II addition of Crobat to the Zubat family. While Crobat gains a ton of speed from evolving, the rest of its stats don't move very much. Seeing such a large Pokemon in Golbat evolve into a much smaller Crobat is just strange.

#1 - Vigoroth

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Vigoroth is a down right terrifying and intimidating Pokemon. It evolves from Slakoth and shows some actual growth. No longer is it lazy and a bit daft. Instead, it evolves into a vicious fighting machine. Then Slaking comes around.

The third evolution of the family goes back to being a lazy creature with no will to destroy. It takes everything Vigoroth earned and completely reverts it. Vigoroth should have been made even more powerful and Slaking should have been scrapped.