Pokemon is iconic for its evolutionary lines that see its creatures become stronger and stronger over time.

There are Pokemon, such as the starters, that have three entirely different creatures throughout its evolutionary line. Others may only have two.

In a handful of instances, however, there are Pokemon with no evolutions. They are either massively strong on their own or have never been given another Pokemon to evolve into by design.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that need an evolution

#5 - Eevee

Image via The Pokemon Company

Of course, Eevee already has a ton of evolutions. The entire gimmick behind Eevee is that is evolves into a variety of different Pokemon with different types.

Regardless of that, there are still plenty of types that an "Eeveelution" does not represent. Ghost, Poison, Flying, and Rock are a handful of them. A Poison-type Eeveelution would be amazing.

#4 - Delibird

Image via The Pokemon Company

Delibird is basically the Santa Claus of Pokemon. It looks like the Pokemon has a sack of goodies just like Santa, and is even the color scheme one would expect of Santa.

It most definitely deserves an evolution at this point. Perhaps, it could go the horror route and evolve into a massive, terrifying iteration of a Santa Bird. That would be incredible.

#3 - Hawlucha

Image via The Pokemon Company

Hawlucha is an awesome Luchador Bird with a Flying/Fighting-type. It has no evolution, though. A second evolution that sees it grow in size and strength would be great. It could even rival the wrestling inspiration that comes with Machamp.

Another tough Fighting-type that resembles a wrestler would do Hawlucha some good.

#2 - Pinsir

Image via The Pokemon Company

Scyther received Scizor, and Pinsir was just left behind in the Kanto region. Pinsir is a powerful and intimidating Bug-type Pokemon. It is a shame that it never received an evolution like some others from the same region.

Even Onix received an upgrade in the form of Steelix. While Pinsir did get a Mega Evolution, a Steel-type to match its counterpart in Scyther should happen someday.

#1 - Mimikyu

Image via The Pokemon Company

A Mimikyu evolution would be wonderful. The cute little Pikachu disguised poltergeist is already quite powerful. Giving it a larger evolution could allow for a really interesting design.

Imagine an even bigger Ghost-type, but the cloth that acts as the Pikachu costume stays the same size. It just stays on the head of the evolution rather than stretching out. That's something fans would love to see.