Pokemon is like any form of media where there are various iterations and designs created before they are fully revealed or released.

It is a well-known fact that Rhydon was the first Pokemon ever created for the franchise. Other designs were not as likely as Rhydon was, making it into the games and the anime.

There are some incredible designs that were not used or simply went missing. These could be either scrapped Pokemon ideas or early versions of fan favorites.

Top 5 unused Pokemon design concepts

#5 - Kōnya

Kōnya was a Pokemon that was unfortunately cut twice. It would have been similar to Baby Pokemon, but for the Meowth evolutionary line. It would have evolved at level 14 into Meowth, which would eventually evolve into Persian. Instead of being implemented in Gen I or Gen II, Kōnya was completely scrapped.

#4 - Girafarig

Girafarig is a Pokemon that made it into the series. Its name is a palindrome and its original design was also going to play on that. Instead of having a tail with a bit of a face, it would have had a completely different giraffe coming from its backside. Girafarig was going to be a two-headed girrafe creature with a good and evil side.

#3 - Scizor

Scyther evolving into Scizor was an interesting development in Pokemon. Scyther was already incredibly powerful and it received an even more incredible evolution. The sleek red design is iconic with the creature now, but at one point, it resembled Scyther much more. It that design entered the series, who knows if Scizor's popularity would have gone the way it did.

#2 - Wolfman and Warwolf

The first portion of the evolutionary line is Wolfman. It looks like a small person that is wearing the fur of a young wolf. It is almost like a wolf version of Tangela. It is kind of cute and kind of terrifying at the same time. Evolving into Warwolf, a play on werewolf, gives it a fighting stance and a grown up look. This would have been a cool Pokemon to see.

#1 - Gorochu

A third evolution of the most famous Pokemon, Pikachu, never came to be. Pikachu's creator has said that it was always meant to have a third evolution, but it never surfaced. It was meant to be named Gorochu and have some crazy horns. It is like Raichu turned into a demon. It was cut due to the storage space of Game Boy cartridges and was never revisited.