Gimmick Pokemon are some of the oddest, as well as creative, creatures found within the franchise.

Not every Pokemon has a gimmick. Yes, each one is unique in its own right, but a gimmick is far different than just being an Electric mouse or a Fire dog.

These include Pokemon with special abilities only they can use. It includes Pokemon with a purpose, useless or not, that others simply do not have.

Top 5 gimmick Pokemon of all time

#5 - Castform

Image via The Pokemon Company

Castform isn't the best in a lot of areas, but it is has an awesome gimmick. Depending on the weather, Castform can change to a variety of different forms. It has a Sunny Form, Rainy Form, and Snowy Form, outside of its Normal Form. These, respectively, are Fire, Water, and Ice-types.

#4 - Kecleon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Kecleon is the Pokemon chameleon. It was the first one to have the Protean Ability and the only one to have Color Change. Color Change switches Kecleon's typing to whatever move it was hit with. Protean does the opposite and changes it's typing to whatever move it is using. That is quite the gimmick.

#3 - Shedinja

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shedinja is a strange case, where it can only be obtained if a Party slot is empty when Nincada evolves into Ninjask. This is one reason why Shedinja is a gimmick Pokemon. The other is its signature Wonder Guard Ability. It cannot be damaged by attacks that aren't supereffective.

#2 - Zoroark

Image via The Pokemon Company

Zoroark and its pre-evolution, Zorua, are the only two that have the Illusion Ability. Known as the Illusion Fox Pokemon, it can disguise itself as another Pokemon on its team until damaged. Damage breaks the Illusion, but until then, Zoroark retains the form, gender, name, Poke Ball, and other aspects of the Pokemon it is pretending to be.

#1 - Ditto

Image via The Pokemon Company

Ditto is the original gimmick Pokemon. Thought to be failed Mew clones, Ditto is the only other Pokemon that learns Transform. It can turn into the Pokemon opposite of it. It literally copies the moveset, appearance, stats, Ability, and so much more. With its Hidden Ability, Imposter, it can Transform without the move after entering battle.