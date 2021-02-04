Top 5 Pokemon that should have been Legendaries

Legendary Pokemon are some of the most potent and unique entries in the series. They are generally remarkable and are far rarer than other Pokemon. But there are some Pokemon that are in the same bracket and never made the Legendary cut.

In a lot of cases, those Pokemon are called Pseudo Legendaries. They are Pokemon that are incredibly powerful or rare but somehow are still considered a typical entry.

In other cases, there are Mythical Pokemon who should instead be considered Legendary. Regardless of the case, there is a handful of Pokemon that should have been Legendaries.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Top five Pokemon that should have been Legendaries

#5 - Salamence

Image via pokemon.fandom

In the list, Salamence is different in that it has three forms, which is unlike any of the others. In general, Legendaries don't have multiple forms and are a one form deal. That may have been a significant reason that Salamence never was made a Legendary.

However, the final form of Bagon is a super powerful Flying and Dragon dual-type. It's one of the most genuine dragon looking Pokemon in the entire Pokedex and could easily pass as a Legendary in a different scenario.

Advertisement

#4 - Spiritomb

Image via Pokemon

Many attributes that Legendaries have are also shared by Spiritomb. It is a Pokemon with only one form that is rare compared to so many others. It also requires a special item to obtain, and it has a more fleshed out story than many other Pokemon.

Spiritomb may not be the most impressive Pokemon, but it certainly checks a lot of Legendary boxes.

#3 - Arcanine

Image via Pokemon

Arcanine is a confusing Pokemon because some information out there implies it was supposed to be a Legendary Pokemon initially. Some evidence in the games and the anime even point to it.

Advertisement

In the Pokedex, Arcanine is literally referred to as the Legendary Pokemon, and it is referred to as Legendary in backstory. Arcanine can also be spotted in the anime very early on within a tablet. The tablet has the three Legendary Birds and Arcanine in the corner.

#2 - Genesect

Image via Pokemon

On the other side of Legendaries are the Mythicals, and Genesect is one of them. However, Mythical slots are generally saved for Pokemon that most people don't know really exist.

Genesect was created in a lab by Team Plasma, and there is a full team of five in the anime. It's clear that Genesect is known and should be a Legendary alongside a Pokemon like Mewtwo.

#1 - Volcarona

Image via Pokemon

Advertisement

A major aspect of Volcarona that made fans believe it may have been Legendary was how it was caught in Generation V. Players needed to approach the sprite of the Pokemon rather than search in the wild, which is reserved for higher-level Pokemon.

On top of that, Volcarona is a rare entry that evolves at a very high level. But the frequency at which players can evolve the first form likely keeps it from being a Legendary.