There are some Pokemon that can be considered extremely rare, even outside of the Legendary or Mythical category. This list will not include the Mythical or Legendary Pokemon. They are obviously rare, but it will include those that have incredibly low encounter rates.

Regular rare Pokemon are some of the hardest to find in the franchise. The chances of coming across one are slim to none.

Top 5 rarest Pokemon of all time

#5 - Munchlax

For a long time, Munchlax was next to impossible to find. In Generation IV, Munchlax had a lowly 1% encounter rate. It could only be found on four random Honey Trees in the entire game.

Even in later Generations, this Pokemon was pretty hard to come by. Of course, it isn't the rarest to get a hold of because players can breed Snorlax for one.

#4 - Male Combee

Male Combee are not impossible to find, but are extremely rare. In fact, there are not any instances in where a male version of Combee has been confirmed in the anime.

Only the female version can evolve into Vespiqueen. The male version has no chance of evolving. It was even removed from Pokemon GO for sometime before an update finally placed it back in.

#3 - Female Salandit

Much like Combee, only female Salandit can evolve into Salazzle. The male version cannot evolve. This is a bit different, though, as the males are extremely common.

Only 12.5% of the entire species is female. Finding one is a massively rare occurrence. The Fire/Poison lizard's lady version is definitely one of the hardest Pokemon to locate.

#2 - Dragonair

In Generation I, Dragonair was incredibly rare to come across. In Pokemon Red and Blue, it could only be obtained by evolving Dratini. In Pokemon Yellow, however, players could catch one in the Safari Zone with a Super Rod.

In the Center Area, it had a 10% rate. Everywhere else, it was only 1%. Getting a Dragonite by catching a Dragonair and evolving it was an infuriating time.

#1 - Feebas

Feebas is one of the rarest Pokemon of all. It is an almost infamous amount of rarity. In the original Ruby and Sapphire games, it would only appear in six tiles of the Route 119 river.

Each tile was random for each copy of the game. Imagine trying to hunt for a Shiny one. This weak fish that evolves much like Magikarp into a powerful Pokemon is a troubling catch at best.