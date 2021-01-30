While a majority of Pokemon are available in a variety of areas, some Pokemon can only be caught in singular locations.

There are plenty of strange locations in the Pokemon universe. A lot of the time, those strange places have a signature creature hidden within.

While they may be available in other locations in later or previous games, in at least one Pokemon game, they can only be found in this one spot.

Top 5 Pokemon only catchable in strange locations

#5 - Volcarona

Image via Game Freak

In the Unova games, Volcarona can only be found in Relic Castle. The castle is in the ruins of an ancient city and is quite the maze. Buried in sand as time has passed, this is where Volcarona awaits the Pokemon trainer.

Advertisement

It is not classified as a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon, but still only one remains in this castle. This is all a huge part of Unova's history, but it is still strange that a single creature that isn't a Legendary is hidden here.

#4 - Terrakion

Image via Game Freak

Terrakion, in Pokemon Black and White, can only be found in the Trial Chamber of Victory Road. This creature once fought in a massive war and is said to be able to destroy castle walls with one blow.

The fact that it is hiding away is a bit strange. Of course, it could be there as a test for the trainer heading to the Pokemon League. Regardless of that, Terrakion just hanging out in a cave is a bit odd.

#3 - Mewtwo

Image via Game Freak

Advertisement

Here is another odd instance of a Pokemon hiding out in a cave. In the Generation I games, Mewtwo could only be found in Cerulean Cave. Mewtwo is probably the most powerful Pokemon and the closest to humanity besides the talking Meowth.

This clone of Mew, made in a lab, just simply wants to be left alone. It is understandable why it chose a secluded cavern to waste away in, after the start to life it had. When considering Cerulean Cave's location, though, it isn't that far away from civilization.

#2 - Ultra Beasts

Image via The Pokemon Company

There are 11 Ultra Beasts — Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, Guzzlord, Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon. They originated in Ultra Space and can only be found in Ultra Wormholes in Alola.

The introduction of these Ultra Beasts brought extradimensional capabilities to Pokemon. After playing the Sun and Moon games, a wormhole doesn't seem so strange. Outside of that, however, it is an odd place to catch a Pokemon.

#1 - Mimikyu

Image via Game Freak

In Sun and Moon, the Disguise Pokemon can only be found in one location. That location is an abandoned supermarket. It is the first sight of Alola's Thrifty Megamart and is said to have been destroyed by the island's tapu.

It is quite normal for Ghost-type Pokemon to appear in abandoned or ruined locations throughout the series. It was just a matter of time before one of those locations ended up being a grocery store.