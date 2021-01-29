The Pokemon anime has been going strong for over 20 years, but that doesn't mean each Generation was incredible.

Pokemon is a franchise that often deals with nostalgia. People love it from the past, new fans love it now, and everyone can agree it is one of the best things this world has ever produced.

In terms of the anime, however, some seasons were utter garbage compared to those that were the best. Each Generation saw Ash on a new adventure. A handful of them didn't live up to that hype.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 most underwhelming Generations from the Pokemon anime

#3 - Advanced Generation

The Advanced series of the Pokemon anime, which would be the Ruby & Sapphire Generation, was extremely forgettable. Everything in the Advanced Generation of the anime was already done before and better.

It was not a bad series, but it does nothing to stand out. That is what makes it underwhelming. The only thing that saved it were the Battle Frontier moments. Those were fantastic, but not enough to salvage everything else that didn't live up to the standards of Pokemon.

#2 - Johto

Ash's entire adventure in Johto seemed like filler. The goal was the same as the first Generation, traveling through Kanto. It took twice as long, though. It seemed like every episode introduced a new side character that would never be seen again.

Ash had no true rival and those that say it was Gary Oak are wrong. Gary was hardly around in this Generation of the Pokemon anime. While the development of their relationship was solid, that was the only payoff from this portion of the show.

#1 - Black & White

Black & White is the worst and most underwhelming Pokemon anime Generation of all. The entirety, including the subsequent subtitled seasons, see Ash at his worst. He makes a ton of questionable decisions, the battles are subpar, and the companions are even worse.

Iris and Cilan are dreadful to watch. The games for Black & White are some of the best in the entire franchise. It is an utter shame that the anime series to go alongside of them is as weak as this.