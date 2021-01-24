The Pokemon anime is one of the most successful adaptations of a video game in the history of the world.

The first episode of Pokemon aired in Japan on April 1, 1997. The English version debuted in the United States on September 8, 1998. For the US audience, there have been a total of 23 seasons and counting.

Those seasons of Pokemon follow Ash Ketchum on his journey and often piggyback off of the current Generation of the video game franchise. He truly has travelled across the land. Ash has really taken us all on an adventure.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best Pokemon anime.

Top 3 Generations of the Pokemon anime

#3 - Pokemon: Indigo League

Image via The Pokemon Company

The first season of Pokemon has been known as Indigo League for some time, based on the league where Kanto adventurists go to become champion. This is where it all started for the youngster from Pallet Town. The Pokemon anime started here and it became an instant classic. It also gave fans the iconic theme song that stood the test of time.

#2 - Pokemon XY

Image via The Pokemon Company

XY was truly a turning point in the Pokemon anime. Fans of all ages could jump in and watch this Generation of the cartoon for hours. XY truly pushed the limit, with better animation, a more mature Ash, and supporting characters that made an impact.

This is the true payoff for fans since the beginning. The Pokemon anime took a major step forward here and Ash Ketchum was the right character to do it with.

#1 - Pokemon Sun & Moon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sun & Moon took the Pokemon anime formula and almost completely redid it. This time around saw Ash with several companions instead of just a couple. He was going to school. He was doing things a child should do.

Although the battles may not have been intense as XY, it capitalized on the new energy XY delivered. The overall wonderful storytelling and essence was there through and through. Ash and the anime were at its best with Sun & Moon.