Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Pokemon anime, has used a laundry list of powerful Pokemon throughout the course of the series.

Each region sees Ash start with a new slate of Pokemon to train and battle with. At some point, though, he finds a way to catch a mighty Pokemon or evolve his own into their more powerful forms.

The list of Pokemon Ash has caught is a long one. Not all of them were strong, though. That makes it a bit easier to list the most powerful Pokemon he ever used.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinion of others regarding the most powerful Pokemon Ash used in the anime.

Top 5 most powerful Pokemon Ash used in the anime

#5 - Pikachu

While small and unevolved, Pikachu is still a mighty force of a Pokemon. Ash's very first Pokemon has come a long way as his best friend.

Over the years, it has gotten Ash out of various tough situations. Nothing can break their bond, and not many opponents stand a chance when Ash and Pikachu are on their game.

#4 - Infernape

Ash grew Infernape from an abandoned Chimchar. Paul was abusive and felt it would not become powerful. Ash proved Paul wrong immensely.

Growing with Ash, evolving, and learning the Blaze ability saw Infernape become one of Ash's strongest Pokemon ever. It overcame many hardships and earned the respect of everyone it battled against.

#3 - Charizard

Charizard and Ash were once an odd pair. Charizard barely listened to Ash, and the frustration grew. Eventually learning to trust the youngster from Pallet Town, Charizard would constantly train to become the very best.

With Ash at his back, Charizard has defeated several Pokemon that would normally have an advantage and has even tussled with several Legendaries.

#2 - Sceptile

Once Treecko fully evolved in Sceptile, it became a Pokemon of sheer power and speed. It has won so many battles for Ash and has fought its share of Legendary Pokemon, too.

It even defeated a Darkrai. The impressive maneuverability and improvisation of Sceptile made it nearly unstoppable.

#1 - Greninja

No other Pokemon that Ash Ketchum has ever had may equal the might of Greninja. They formed such a strong bond.

In battle, they would be so in sync with each other that no trainer could overcome it. Greninja's speed, strength, and overall attitude as a battler with Ash at his side made it a scary opponent.