Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Pokemon anime series, has battled with some of the most powerful Pokemon ever.

From the very beginning, Ash set out to be the very best, like no one ever was. It has been a long time, but that task is still one he intends on accomplishing.

Throughout his journey, the youngster from Pallet Town has befriended a multitude of Pokemon. While some were filler catches, others become iconic.

5 best Pokemon Ash used in the anime series

#5 - Snorlax

It may come as a surprise to some, but Snorlax truly was one of Ash's most powerful Pokemon. While normally hoping for a nap, Snorlax was called upon by Ash in the most dire circumstances. It has a few losses under its belt, but it always at least took one Pokemon down first. The odds were almost always against Snorlax, but it often found a way to come out on top.

#4 - Infernape

Ash cared for Chimchar after it was abandoned by Paul. This would be the start of an incredible partnership. Eventually evolving into Infernape, Ash and his Pokemon would form a strong bond. This bond was enough to see Infernape overcome its struggles and grow extremely powerful. It's Blaze ability was enough to ensure victory in most battles.

#3 - Charizard

Everyone knows how Ash's relationship with Charizard started. Thankfully, that rocky beginning was amended. Charizard has faced an enormous amount of opponents, including legendary Pokemon. It even has a victory over an Articuno. Once it completed its training and was able to bond with Ash, Charizard was near unstoppable.

#2 - Greninja

Greninja and Ash formed a bond that not many trainers will ever reach with their Pokemon. The formation of Ash-Greninja pushed its powers to unbelievable levels. If it weren't for Greninja, Ash would have probably lost many more battles. The evolved form of Froakie never failed to put down an enemy with Water Shuriken.

#1 - Pikachu

Pikachu is hands down Ash's most powerful Pokemon. That is simply because of their unbreakable bond together. They have been through so much together. It has and will probably never evolve, but it remains Ash's most loyal sidekick. Pikachu has held its own against gym leaders, the Elite Four, and several legendary Pokemon. Pikachu and Ash go together like peanut butter and jelly.