Grass type Pokemon are some of the most underrated creatures in the games and the anime.

Several grass types are extremely powerful. Many individuals pass up on the grass type as the starter, but they have proven to be a vital part of competitive Pokemon battling over the years.

Of all types, grass is one of the most abundant. The premise of catching Pokemon in the games literally involves walking in tall grass. Of course, grass types will be everywhere, giving players a chance to catch some excellent Pokemon.

Top 5 Grass Pokemon of all time

#5 - Celebi

Image via The Pokemon Company

This legendary Pokemon may look cute and cuddly, but it is mighty powerful. Celebi is known as the Time Travel Pokemon and has been elusive since day one.

Advertisement

It is one of the first Pokemon to be obtained in a game exclusively through an event. It often plays an important role in the story of the anime and manga. It is basically the Mew of the Johto region.

#4 - Ferrothorn

Image via The Pokemon Company

Ferrothorn is a tank of a Pokemon. Its defensive stats in competitive battling are some of the best. It can stall, set up, and take all the punches needed. The steel/grass typing makes it ultra-weak to fire type moves, but that's about it.

Everything else has a hard time taking Ferrothorn down. It is not as iconic as some other Pokemon, but it deserves some recognition.

#3 - Venusaur

Image via The Pokemon Company

The final evolution of Bulbasaur may be the most appreciated yet underappreciated Pokemon of all time. Many passed it up when it first became available in the original Pokemon games.

Advertisement

Now, it is a mainstay of competitive battling. It's amazing special attack and ability to Gigantamax has brought Venusaur to the forefront once again.

#2 - Roserade

Image via The Pokemon Company

Roserade is an absolutely glamorous Pokemon. Its hands are literally flowers. It also has a solid grass/poison typing. That is enough to cover a variety of weaknesses and advantages.

Roserade is surprisingly fast, and its special attack is excellent. It has a wide variety of moves to choose from, as well. This grass type should not be overlooked.

#1 - Sceptile

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sceptile is the final evolution of Treecko. It immediately became a popular Pokemon once players and anime fans learned of its incredible power.

In the anime, it is a super protagonist alongside Ash Ketchum. In the games, it can sweep an entire team. Not to mention, it can mega evolve and earn a dragon typing. Sceptile is hands down the best grass type Pokemon.