Rumors regarding a remake of acclaimed Pokemon games Diamond and Pearl have been ramping up throughout 2020.

Diamond and Pearl, along with the subsequent Platinum version, are in the fourth generation of Pokemon games. Released in 2006, these were the first Pokemon games to feature internet play via Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection and are generally regarded as two of the best games in the series.

OMG WAIT.. IS THERE IS GONNA BE A DIAMOND AND PEARL REMAKE?! — *+:｡.｡ christopher ｡.｡:+* (@crisspychriss) December 20, 2020

Like most main series Pokemon games, Diamond and Pearl are beloved editions to the franchise. There have been plenty of rumors and leaks indicating that these two games will be getting a remake. It has Pokemon fans freaking out over the possibility with the power of the Nintendo Switch console.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl rumored to be receiving a remake

Image via Game Freak

For the last decade, there have only been three years without a Pokemon game. 2011, 2015, and 2020 saw a lapse in regards to a new entry. Every other year has received a new version of everyone's favorite monster-battling franchise.

Although, more than a year has never gone by without a new Pokemon entry. 2021 will more than likely see a new game, or set of games, if rumors end up being true about the Diamond and Pearl remakes.

Each generation prior to Diamond and Pearl has received remakes. It is only sensible that they are next in line. Prominent Twitter leaking account, KeliosFR, who has often been correct about Nintendo Direct information, informed everyone that the remakes are coming.

Vous allez l'avoir en Novembre prochain votre remake, arrêtez de vous plaindre. Et vous allez dire "omg Pokémon c'est la meilleure licence" — Kelios (@KeliosFR) November 22, 2020

The message roughly translates to, "You're going to have your remake next November. Stop complaining." As always, leaks of any kind need to be taken with a grain of salt, as they are not 100% reliable.

It will more than likely be a while before Game Freak makes any announcement regarding a 2021 main series game. 2021 will mark Pokemon's 25th anniversary, however. This could mean an announcement will come sooner than it has in years past.

Simply looking at what else is in store or could come about in 2021 in terms of Pokemon games, nothing fits more than Diamond and Pearl remakes. Outside of a brand new entry or sequel to Sword and Shield, Diamond and Pearl remakes are the only plausible options.