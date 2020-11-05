Pokemon is once again in the spotlight, with Pokemon GO having its most financially lucrative year yet, and Pokemon cards skyrocketing in value, all while players of the base games find brand new ways to make exciting content.

New Pokemon game challenges are trending again, using a Pokemon Randomizer to shake things up. Players download a Pokemon Randomizer application as well as a ROM of their preferred game. The Randomizer can then be used to adjust many aspects of the main game, such as Pokemon encounters, shiny rates, movesets, and a whole lot more. It keeps the games fresh and gives them nearly infinite replayability.

How to use a Pokemon Randomizer on your PC

Download a ROM and an Emulator

Image via EmuParadise

There are many places on the internet to find an emulator and a ROM for Pokemon. An emulator is a PC application that works just like a game console. Emulators range from handheld consoles to classics like the original PlayStation and the N64. Players will need an emulator that will mirror the appropriate console for the Pokemon game ROM intended to be played. A ROM and an emulator can be found on sites such as LoveROMs and EmuParadise.

Download the Universal Randomizer

Image via Universal Pokemon Game Randomizer

The Universal Randomizer allows randomization of all Pokemon generations, from one to five. It will require the download of a .ZIP file. Simply extract all of the files within the .ZIP file and the Universal Randomizer will be ready to use. For those looking to randomizer past generation five, PK3DS, and a tool called PackHack will be needed, rather than the Universal Randomizer.

Open the Universal Randomizer and Select the Pokemon ROM

Image via WikiHow

Click on the unzipped Universal Randomizer application. Once it opens, the top right will have a button that says 'Open ROM.' This is where players will be able to select the specific Pokemon game ROM to use. The File Explorer window will open. Players need to locate the ROM file and simply select it. This will load the ROM into the Universal Randomizer, and unlock various randomization options for the game.

Randomize the Pokemon ROM

Image via WikiHow

There are various tabs at the top of the Universal Randomizer. These range from Pokemon traits, to simply miscellaneous tweaks. Players can select options for a more simplified experience or select to randomize everything and dive into a chaotic Pokemon experience.

Click on the Randomize button after all of the options have been entered contently. This will open a save window. Select the save location, name the file, and save this randomized version of the Pokemon ROM. Open the emulator, select the ROM, and enjoy your new random Pokemon journey.