Pokemon GO crosses $1b revenue in just 10 months in 2020

The ongoing worldwide pandemic has forced people to look for new sources of entertainment during the lockdown. A large number of people have chosen online gaming, due to which the gaming industry has been growing consistently ever since. According to sensor tower report, Pokemon GO, by Niantic, has generated $1b in 2020, despite the fact that we are in October.

Pokemon GO, which is one of the most popular mobile games of 2020, was launched in July 2016, and is focused on a real-life Pokemon adventure. In mere 5 months after the launch, the game generated over $832m. The numbers fell by 29% in 2017, but thanks to the continuous effort of the Pokemon GO team, it has seen never-ending growth since 2018.

Surprisingly, the amount generated in 2020 is 11% more than each of the past years' revenues, and 30% more than the income of the first 10 months from the last years.

Pokemon GO is the game with the 3rd highest player spending in the last 10 months

Pokemon GO is currently ranked 3rd on the list of games with the highest player spending. It's just behind Tencent's PUBG Mobile at 1st, and Honor of Kings at 2nd position. Despite the need to step out of the house to experience the true extent of the game's mechanism, the lockdown hasn't affected the gameplay one bit.

Thanks to Ninatic's introduction of stay-at-home features, players can continue enjoying the Pokemon experience, without needing to step outside during the lockdown. However, with proper safety measures and social distancing, a lot of gamers are continuing to enjoy it's original gameplay as well.

As of now, Pokemon GO has accumulated over $4.2b in lifetime player spending. The USA is the most profitable market, and has contributed over $1.6b, or 36.3% of the total amount. Japan and Germany are placed 2nd and 3rd in the rankings, with a contribution worth $1.3b and $238.6m respectively. Platform-wise, Google's Play Store has generated revenue worth $2.2b whereas Apple's App Store is accountable for $1.9b overall.