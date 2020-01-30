The 5 Best Pokemon Spin-off Games

The Pokemon franchise is one of the best selling franchises of all time and has been going strong since 1998. The appeal and popularity of the series mainly come from the main series of games such as Pokemon Red, Blue, and its many successors.

22 years on, Pokemon is still releasing many games for almost every Nintendo console that has released so far. But the main series games are not the only good games in the Pokemon series. There have been several spin-off games that have released since then and some of them are even unheard of.

In this list, we're going to rate 5 best Pokemon spin-off games of all time.

#5. Hey You, Pikachu!

Initial Release Date: 12 December 1998 (Japan)

Platform: Nintendo 64

Hey You, Pikachu! was a game that was well ahead of its time. It was one of the earliest known Pokemon spin-off games. The game features a voice recognition device that allowed you to command Pikachu to do as you wish. There is a limit of about 256 commands which Pikachu will listen to.

There are different days that affect the moods that the Pikachu will have. The objective is to simply earn its trust to live in your house. This may not sound like much of a game but the task is a lot harder than it looks and the game is quite rewarding to finish.

#4. Pokemon Stadium

Advertisement

Initial Release Date: 30 April 1999 (Japan)

Platform: Nintendo 64

Pokemon Stadium was one of the best N64 games released and one of the best Pokemon spin-off games. It featured a 3D world where you could battle Pokemon with each other in the same turn-based style that the regular Pokemon games have.

It was at the time, a bigger and more enhanced version of Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow minus traveling the Kanto region. The game features the original 151 Pokemon. There was also a possibility to transfer Pokemon from your copy of Red, Blue or Yellow to Pokemon Stadium so you could use your own Pokemon to fight.

1 / 3 NEXT