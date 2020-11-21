Pokemon has been popular since day one, but collectors are seeing a huge increase in value as of late.

From games to toys to trading cards, Pokemon is one of the most successful brands of all time. There are individuals who have made collecting Pokemon items their life. YouTubers have become more and more popular from opening packs of cards.

The nostalgia of Pokemon has gotten so many people involved. Many well-known figures, such as Logan Paul, have taken the opportunity to have fun and join the Pokemon card experience. When it comes to Pokemon cards, there are some that are worth even more than a standard house.

Top 5 most expensive Pokemon cards

#5 - Ishihara GX Promo

Image via The Pokemon Company

The CEO and President of the Pokemon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, has been immortalized in his own card. It has sold for as much as $50,000 at auction. The card was allegedly given out to employees that attended Ishihara's 2017 birthday celebration.

Not only is it an expensive card, it is also extremely rare, seeing as to how the public will never get the chance to obtain it in bulk.

#4 - Kangaskhan Family Event Trophy

Image via The Pokemon Company

This Pokemon card was only obtainable in 1997 by participating in a tournament in Japan. The name of the card indicates that families battled together. A child and their parent had to play the card game alongside each other.

One has sold for $100,000. There are only about a dozen graded versions of this card known to exist.

#3 - Trainer No. 1 Trophy

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Trainer No. 1 Trophy card shows Pikachu holding up a trophy cup. Also given out in 1997, this card was given to the first place victors at the Japan World Championship. There are other variations for different years and different placings.

The 1997 first place Pikachu version has sold for $150,000. This card is extremely rare due to their only being a certain amount of first place winners in the different tournament groups.

#2 - 1st Edition Shadowless Charizard

Image via The Pokemon Company

The grading of a card is important. The difference between a 9 and 10 can be several thousands of dollars. The Shadowless Charizard card is the crown jewel to most Pokemon card collectors. Shadowless means it is an earlier print with no shadow around the border of the art.

Logic, former rapper and current Twitch streamer, paid over $226,000 for this card recently. The price is only going up.

#1 - Illustrator

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Pikachu Illustrator card may just be the holy grail. No other Pokemon card is as elusive and mythical as this one. This card also goes back to 1997 when Pokemon was taking over the world.

An art contest was held by Japanese comic company CoroCoro. Winners were given the Illustrator. The most recent sale topped $250,000. There are very few known to exist, which will see this card's value surely raise as time goes on.