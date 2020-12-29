Pokemon Sword and Shield have been out for some time, but many players are still taking their first steps as a trainer in the Galar region. As such, many wonder what's the best team to use for their first playthrough.

Like every other main series Pokemon game, Sword and Shield deliver a lengthy story. This story involves battling gym leaders, catching legendary Pokemon, defeating bad guys, and becoming the Pokemon champion.

Of course, doing all of this requires a solid team of Pokemon. Six Pokemon are allowed to be active at once, while the rest sit inside of a PC box. The following team is subjective and based on the story alone. It does not touch on the expansions or competitive battling with other real trainers.

The best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield

Cinderace

Image via Game Freak

Choose Scorbunny as the starter Pokemon. Its final evolution is Cinderace. This fire-type is extremely quick and packs a serious punch. It also learns Pyro Ball, one of the most powerful new attacks in the game. It is the best starter in Sword and Shield and will prove as such throughout the story portion of the game.

Advertisement

Gyarados

Image via Game Freak

Gyarados makes for a wonderful partner with Cinderace. The player will receive the Fishing Rod very early within the story. Fishing spots can then be located and a Magikarp can be captured. At level 20, it will evolve into Gyarados. This gives players a mega powerful water and flying type Pokemon before the first gym battle.

Toxtricity

Image via Game Freak

Toxtricity is one of the best new Pokemon to arrive with Sword and Shield. It's electric/poison typing is very unique. It can handle water and flying types as well as fairy types. Toxel is received for free from the daycare on Route 5. It won't take long before it evolves. There is no reason to pass this Pokemon up and can be kept on your team throughout the story.

Corviknight

Advertisement

Image via Game Freak

Rookidee is very easy to get a hold of in Pokemon Sword and Shield. It eventually evolves into Corviknight, a beast of a steel/flying type Pokemon. Corviknight has massive defensive stats, making it very useful if a player needs to stall and heal up other Pokemon during a battle. Fire and electric types will do some harm to the steel bird, but those weaknesses are covered by other areas of the team.

Galarian Darmanitan

Image via Game Freak

The Galarian form of Darmanitan is an incredible ice type Pokemon. It starts with a huge attack stat and has an ability known as 'Gorilla Tactics' that boosts the stat even higher. It does only allow for the first selected move to be used throughout the battle, however. It is a Sword version exclusive, but is totally worth trading for or just getting a Sword copy to obtain this Pokemon.

Dragapult

Image via Game Freak

Dragapult is the latest psuedo-legendary to join the ranks of Dragonite, Salamence, and more. This dragon/ghost type is a bit hard to find, but is a must have on any Pokemon Sword and Shield team. It has amazing speed, attack, and special attack. Its dragon and ghost typing also give it great coverage and a variety of moves to choose from.