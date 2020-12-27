Pokemon Sword and Shield have been out for some time, with two DLC expansions, but new players are still joining the adventure.

For those just starting out in a Pokemon game, the biggest choice is always what starter to choose. There is typically a grass, fire, and water type to pick from. Sword and Shield keeps that trend alive.

Grookey is the grass type, Scorbunny is the fire type, and Sobble is the water type. Each starter Pokemon has their pluses and minuses. In terms of the main story, though, the fire type is the way to go. Scorbunny gives players the most powerful starter against other Pokemon as the story progresses.

Who's the best starter for Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Scorbunny

Image via Game Freak

It is very common for the fire type starter Pokemon to be the most popular choice. It is also common for it to be the best choice for the main game. Of course, players can get the other starters through trading.

Advertisement

All three starters in Pokemon Sword and Shield have become viable parts of the competitive meta. In the main, story-driven part of the game however, Scorbunny reigns supreme.

There are a ton of fire Pokemon to choose from, but early in the game, Scorbunny is the only option. The first gym features a grass type leader. That gives Scorbunny a massive advantage over Sobble's weakness to grass and Grookey's ineffectiveness.

Image via MK Nintendo World

Yes, the second gym is a water type, but there are grass type Pokemon to be found in order to keep Scorbunny out of the fight. The third gym is fire type. By that point, Scorbunny should be able to hold its own against a similar typing.

Scorbunny also learns the most diverse moveset out of the three start Pokemon in Sword and Shield. It is rather fast, learning Double Kick at level 12 and Flame Charge at level 17. These moves outshine the moves learned by Sobble and Grookey for some time.

Scorbunny checks off a lot of the positives when looking for a starter Pokemon. In and out of battle, it will do wonders. Evolving into Raboot and eventually Cinderace makes it too good to pass up on.