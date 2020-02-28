Pokemon Sword and Shield: Everything we know about Zarude

Pokemon Sword and Shield revealed a new Mythical Pokemon after teasing its silhouette earlier in February.

The new Pokemon is called Zarude and is a Mythical Pokemon. That means that you cannot find it randomly in the wild or via Dynamax Raid battles. There will be a special event of some sort to make the Pokemon available.

Type and Ability

Zarude is a Dark/Grass-type. It has the ability "Leaf Guard", which will prevent statuses such as Sleep, Paralysis, Poison, and Affection, whenever there is harsh sunlight. This can be advantageous in certain terrains or with the ability "Sunny Day".

Where can I find Zarude?

There is not much information about where you can find Zarude. It can either be a special gift or found in a special location like Generation V's Volcarona. It is highly likely that Zarude will make an appearance with the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield's Expansion Pass. The teaser only said, "more information coming soon".

The Pokemon Company has given us this information about Zarude's habitat:

"Zarude lives in a pack deep in the heart of dense forests. It treats anyone that isn't part of its pack with immediate hostility, attacking right away. This is why other Pokémon that live in the same forest are afraid of Zarude. When fighting it swings around using trees and their branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws or any other means it has. Its quick wit helps it excel in battles."

So far, we know Zarude lives in a forest that is either in the existing version of Sword and Shield or will be added later.

Look out for more information on Zarude because catching it may require you to go out of your way!