Pokemon Sword and Shield: Everything you need to know about the Expansion Pass

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Nintendo/The Pokemon Company

Today's Pokemon Direct was a surprising one. Not only did The Pokemon Company announce a new Mystery Dungeon game for Switch, but Pokemon Sword and Shield will also be getting more content. For the first time, there is now a DLC for a Pokemon game.

The Expansion Pass for Pokemon Sword and Shield will be priced at $30. Instead of releasing a "third" version such as Crystal, Emerald, Platinum, Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon, etc. there is going to be an expansion where you can use your existing save data for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

There were some really interesting and surprising announcements in the Pokemon Direct stream, including one about Pokemon Home, the new trading system for the Nintendo Switch which will be releasing by the end of February 2020.

Here are the new features being released in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Expansion Pass.

#1. Two new expansions

Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra

There are going to be two expansions in the Expansion Pass: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The Isle of Armor will be releasing by the end of June 2020 and The Crown Tundra will release sometime after August or September 2020.

They will both feature two new regions which have the same names as the expansion. You will get to explore new parts of the Galar region and there will be new storylines in each of them. For example, you will meet a trainer called Mustard who was responsible for training Leon and for your journey in the Isle of Armor.

#2. Sword and Shield will have exclusives in DLCs

Just like how there were exclusive Pokemon, characters and fossils in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra is also going to feature many new characters, items and exclusive Pokemon that will be available only in their respective versions.

You can trade Pokemon and items with a friend or by connecting to the online trading system. The regions will largely be the same with the exception of some minor exclusives. In Pokemon Sword, you meet Klara and in Shield, you meet Avery in the Wedgehurst station.

1 / 4 NEXT