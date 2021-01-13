There is no doubt about it, some of the most popular Pokemon of the entire franchise belong the electric type category.

Electric Pokemon zap their way to victory, but can also make great companions. Over the years, fans of the series have been treated to some amazing moments with electric types.

From a starter, to companions caught in the wild, all the way to legendary Pokemon, electric types are no scarcity. A handful of them are sure to be the favorite creatures of many.

5 most popular Electric Pokemon of all time

#5 - Zapdos

Zapdos was the first legendary Pokemon with an electric typing. For some, it was even the first electric Pokemon ever seen or caught. Going back to the original 151, Zapdos has always had a strong following. Being a part of the legendary bird trio has its perks. It is definitely one of the fan favorite electric types and a more popular legendary overall.

#4 - Raichu

While not as popular as its previous evolutionary form, Raichu has gained quite the following. There was a long time where no one really knew Raichu existed. This is due to needing a Thunderstone and Ash never evolving his best friend. Still, Raichu can be kind or dastardly. It is a mature Pokemon with solid popularity. Raichu might even deserve more.

#3 - Luxray

This electric/dark type is the favorite of many trainers. Its cool design is more than enough to give it the popularity it has. Besides that, though, it can be a dangerous tool in battle for any trainer. In Generation 4, Shinx can be found quite early, eventually evolving all the way to Luxray. Those that trained it, kept in in their party, and finished the game with one, know exactly how powerful it is. Popularity aside, this is one of the strongest electric types around.

#2 - Jolteon

Power, looks, popularity — Jolteon just about has it all. This evolution of Eevee is the best electric Pokemon of all time. In combat, there are few other creatures that can hold a candle to Jolteon. It can learn a diverse moveset. Coupled with incredible speed, Jolteon is a force to be reckoned with. All of this has made it one of the most popular electric types, with only one Pokemon above it on the list.

#1 - Pikachu

Pikachu is the most popular Pokemon ever. It also takes the top spot for most popular electric type. There should be no other expectations for this list than for Pikachu to be number one. It is the face of the franchise. It is Ash Ketchum's main companion. The memories fans of Pokemon have had with Pikachu are more than enough to last a lifetime. This cute lightning mouse is right where it belongs.