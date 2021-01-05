The 5 best Electric Pokemon of all time

Electric Pokemon come in a variety of shapes and sizes throughout each generation.

Some electric types are among the most notable Pokemon in the franchise. They can zap other Pokemon out of the water or sky. They can even withstand a wild amount of damage.

Their weaknesses as a stand-alone type are minimal compared to other Pokemon. With dual typing, some weaknesses and strengths get mixed and matched. They can be a devastating type of Pokemon.

Which is the best-ever Electric Pokemon?

#5 - Pikachu

Pikachu may be the most popular Pokemon, but it isn't quite the strongest electric type. Still, it's near the top of the list. Time and time again, Pikachu has had Ash's back in the anime, and Pikachu had done wonders for trainers worldwide. Pikachu has seen and done more than most Pokemon will in their entire lives.

#4 - Rotom

Room is such a versatile Pokemon. It can transform into a variety of different types. There is Heat Rotom, Wash Rotom, Frost Rotom, Fan Rotom, and Mow Rotom.

These all add a second typing. Heat, Mow, and Wash are some of the most prominent Pokemon in competitive battling. The fact that Rotom can be of so little use or so powerful is astonishing.

#3 - Toxtricity

First introduced in Sword and Shield, Toxtricity is a poison/electric type that shall not be messed with. It has a ton of tricks up its sleeve. It can Gigantamax and use some amazing sound-based maneuvers. Toxicity comes in two forms, Low Key and Amped. The moveset and appearance differ here, but both are very good at dishing out damage.

#2 - Zapdos

One of the original legendary Pokemon, Zapdos is a dangerous electric type. Matched up with Moltres and Articuno as the bird trio, Pokemon fans will remember the first time they ever saw it in the anime. Zapdos is extremely powerful and just plain cool.

#1 - Jolteon

Speaking of cool, Jolteon is the coolest Eeveelution and best electric type Pokemon around. It is swift and can hit extremely hard.

In the main Pokemon games and Pokemon GO, Jolteon is a force to be reckoned with. Evolving an Eevee with a Thunder Stone will add the most fearsome electric type to the Pokedex.