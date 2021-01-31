Finding a Shiny Legendary Pokemon is almost like finding the holy grail for fans of the franchise.

Unfortunately, not all Shiny Pokemon are wonderful. It is great whenever one appears, but they can be downright underwhelming in terms of differences from their regular version.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 disappointing Shiny Legendary Pokemon

#5 - Groudon

Image via Game Freak

Groudon is a scary red monster. Its Shiny version looks as though it is golden, but closer inspection proves that to be false. The Shiny variant of this Legendary Pokemon is a kind of gross yellow-green color. It could have easily become something even scarier or intimidating. The yellow-green makes it look goofy.

#4 - Heatran

Image via Game Freak

Heatran has a Shiny Variant that is barely a change from its original coloring. The majority of Legendary Pokemon from Generation IV have awesome Shiny versions. Heatran was not invited to that party. The color is simply a brighter red and the silver shifts to more a flesh color. That is very disappointing.

#3 - Zapdos

Image via Niantic

Zapdos is one of the best designed Legendary Pokemon. It is a shame that an awesome Shiny variant does not exist. Instead, a Shiny Zapdos takes its yellow and simply saturates it a bit.

Then, its talons and beak become a darker orange. An amazing blue or black version would have sent fans into a frenzy. Unfortunately, Shiny Zapdos isn't that great at all.

#2 - Regidrago

Image via Game Freak

Regidrago is one of the new Regi titans introduced in the Sword and Shield Expansions. It has the worst and most disappointing Shiny of all the Legendary titan Pokemon.

Players need to squint really hard to see any difference. The black becomes dark blue. Some players have even missed it and reset because they weren't paying attention to see the Shiny animation. That's how underwhelming it is.

#1 - Mewtwo

Image via Game Freak

Mewtwo is the most iconic Legendary Pokemon. Its white body with giant purple tail makes it stand out amongst all creatures. The Shiny version simply takes the purple and makes it green. That's all it does. Instead of making Mewtwo black or literally any other color, it just has a tail color change. That is as disappointing as it gets for Shiny Legendaries.