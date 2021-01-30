Shiny Pokemon are the rarest of the rare when it comes to catching them all.

Not only do trainers hunt for each Pokemon to fill the Pokedex, but those Pokemon all have an even rarer version known as Shiny.

Shiny refers to the alternate colored versions of Pokemon and the shining entrance they make when encountered. There are some Shiny variants that are completely boring, but there are plenty that are downright cool.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Shiny Pokemon of all time

#5 - Dragonair

Image via Game Freak

Dragonair being pink is awesome. Unlike some Pokemon that go in their same color category, Dratini and Dragonair go overboard. The bright pink change is one of the best Shiny variations around. It is a shame that they evolve into a Dragonite that is the ugliest green color imagineable.

#4 - Magikarp

Image via Game Freak

The orange/red color of Magikarp truly makes it look like a worthless fish. The beauty of Pokemon, though, is that everything is worthwhile and can be powerful. Looking at the Shiny version of Magikarp, and it stands out above a lot of other Pokemon. It is a pure golden color that is enhanced by the Shiny animation when it first appears. The fact that it evolves into a red Gyarados is just the cherry on top.

#3 - Gigalith

Image via Game Freak

Shiny Gigalith takes its blue and red rock formation of a body and makes it a purple and teal Pokemon. As a Rock-type Pokemon, the red and blue creates a more menacing feeling. The purple and teal, however, make it seem more elegant like a diamond found deep in a cave. This design is a massive improvement.

#2 - Greninja

Image via Game Freak

Shiny Greninja takes its normal blue frog look and darkens it. Black is a color synonymous with being cool and Greninja is the coolest in its Shiny form. The black looks completely overpowering. While it is already an intimidating creature, its Shiny form makes it look even more deadly and more like an actual ninja.

#1 - Charizard

Image via The Pokemon Company

Charizard gets a lot of flak these days, being called overrated and the like. Still, it is one of the most powerful, most popular, and coolest Pokemon of all time. Like Greninja, the Shiny version sees Charizard turn black. The first time fans came across this version was a treat for everyone. A massive black dragon breathing fire is just incredible.