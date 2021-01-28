While known for being a kid's TV show, the Pokemon anime has plenty of mature moments that warm the heart.

There are times of heartbreak and times of triumph. Pokemon has delivered some truly emotional situations that have caused more than a few tears to leak out.

Even though Ash Ketchum is perpetually a 10-year-old, he has had his fair share of growth captured for the world to see. The bond between Ash, his companions, and the Pokemon world is unquestionable.

Top 5 heartwarming moments from the Pokemon anime

#5 - Saving Grandpa

Image via The Pokemon Company

In an episode of the Pokemon anime, May, Squirtle, and Meowth are thrust back in time. This is after May hears a sad story from a young girl about how her grandfather passed away before he could return and see her grandmother again. While back in time, the unlikely trio saves the grandfather and the future is better off for it.

#4 - Team Rocket's Humanity

Advertisement

Team Rocket are usually the goofy villains of Pokemon, but they have their moments of humanity that shine through.

In one particular episode, Arbok and Weezing express their feelings toward a group of Ekans and Koffing that are captured by poachers.

Jessie and James help release the group and part ways with their Pokemon so they can protect the pack of their pre-evolved forms.

#3 - Litten and Stoutland

Image via The Pokemon Company

This could be considered one of Pokemon's many heartbreaking moments, but it truly warms the heart seeing a bond between two unlikely friends.

Ash follows a small Litten after he gives it some food. It turns out that the Litten is caring food an aging Stoutland. The Stoutland eventually passes away, but the Litten sees its resemblance in the clouds.

Advertisement

This episode is a wonderful lesson in friendship, loss, and accepting each other's differences.

#2 - Pikachu Stays With Ash

In the first Pokemon season, Ash and Pikachu stumble across a massive group of wild Pikachu. Ash's Pikachu is having a blast, and he feels the right answer is leaving his partner with them so it can enjoy life.

Ash leaves Pikachu behind, running away, while a montage of their best moments plays. It isn't long before Pikachu catches up with Ash in a heartwarming moment, showing that by its trainer's side is where it wants to be.

#1 - Magical Tears

While not part of the Pokemon anime series, it is part of the continuity through the various feature films. As Ash turns to stone in Pokemon: The First Movie, it is heartbreaking to see Pikachu's reaction.

Shortly after, however, all of the Pokemon begin to cry, and their tears are what bring Ash back. This moment, seeing the Pokemon and their clones created by Mewtwo joining together in emotion, is incredible. It also makes Mewtwo see the error of its ways.