Top 5 Pokemon used by May in the anime

May had a quite a few useful Pokemon in the anime. Some had been with her since the beginning. Others she befriended along the way. In that bunch, several Pokemon stood out as better than others.

In the Pokemon anime, May is a coordinator and trainer who grooms the Pokemon she catches to look great and win battles. May initially became a part of the anime when she travelled around Hoenn with Ash and Brock. Since then, May has made a few cameo appearances throughout the franchise and has proven her skill as a trainer.

The following is a list of the five best Pokemon used by May in the anime.

Top 5 Pokemon May used in the Pokemon anime

#5 - Munchlax

While she did not use Munchlax in contests or battles, this Pokemon became one of May's best companions on the road. She would often let it out of its PokeBall, and the two often shared a meal.

However, Munchlax wasn't May's best contest Pokemon. She would lose patience with this Pokemon every now-and-then. Safe to say, Munchlax served an emotional purpose.

#4 - Venusaur

Like many of her early Pokemon, May caught Venusaur when it was a Bulbasaur. However, in this case, she needed help training that Pokemon. May eventually left this Grass-Type starter with Professor Oak so that it can be fully trained.

When May received the Pokemon back from Professor Oak, Bulbasaur evolved into Venusaur and became an invaluable asset to the roster.

#3 - Beautifly

Wurmple was the first Pokemon that May caught. They bonded quick, and this relationship changed May's opinion on the Bug-type Pokemon.

Wurmple evolved into Silcoon, and then finally into Beautifly. This Pokemon became one of May's best options in battles due to its looks and their chemistry.

#2 - Glaceon

May caught this Pokemon earlier than the others. She hatched the Eevee from an egg and trained it.

Though it lost a Wallace Cup contest, May put a lot of effort into the training of Glaceon. The two of them became great companions.

#1 - Blaziken

Torchic was the first Pokemon May acquired without catching it. The two share a strong bond as May trained it into its powerful final form as Blaziken.

While Beautifly was May's best option in contests, Blaziken was why she was able to win battles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.