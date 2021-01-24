There have been a lot of Pokemon anime movie releases over the years and while some are fantastic, not every one can be a hit.

The Pokemon anime movies that aren't hits tend to be especially disliked by fans. The reception that these movies receive are usually based on the Pokemon involved and, more importantly, the strength of the plot. Some movies simply just miss the mark on the importance of story and plot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Which is the most disliked movie from the Pokemon franchise?

While the most disliked Pokemon anime movies tend to change, one seems to be consistently disliked by fans and movie viewers. Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages is a consistently critiqued movie that many fans would rather forget.

Hoopa and the Clash of Ages was released in July of 2015 in Japan and December of 2015 in the United States. It's the eighteenth movie overall and the second under the banner of the XY Pokemon series.

There are multiple reasons why Hoopa and the Clash of Ages was disliked by so many fans. First and foremost, the title character is one of the most annoying in the entire series. The Djinn or Genie Pokemon is based on mischief and is written to be far too irritating in the movie. Any redeemable factors for Hoopa are pushed away by how unlikable the Pokemon really was.

Unfortunately, it was the title character, so Hoopa is involved in most of the movie. Its abilities are also used as the central plot device, which is the second reason why the movie is disliked so much.

Most of Hoopa and the Clash of Ages is based around bringing together a ton of powerful and legendary Pokemon to battle each other.

The possibilities for battles were limitless, and the crossover was massive, but there was no substance to any of it. Everyone likes a good battle, but Pokemon fighting for the entire length of a movie with no context will bore even the most dedicated of fans.

While introducing so many Pokemon, the movie forgot to give fans a compelling plot and characters.