Everyone has their favorite Pokemon movie, but one stands out as the favorite of so many.

The first Pokemon movie started it all and has a special place in the hearts of fans. Without it, none of the other Pokemon movies would have even gotten a chance.

While that movie is amazing in its own right, there have been so many good Pokemon movies since. The one that jumps out the most when discussing the best is Lucario and the Mystery of Mew.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of others regarding the best movie in the Pokemon franchise.

The best movie from the Pokemon franchise

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lucario and the Mystery of Mew was released in Japan in 2005 and in English speaking countries in 2006. Everyone loves when Mew shows up in any Pokemon media. Its presence in this film is one of the reasons it is so beloved and makes the movie that much better.

Adding the just as beloved Lucario was sure to make this Pokemon movie a success. This movie showcases Mew as a bit mischievous once again and gives fans insight into another pair with a bond like Ash's and Pikachu's.

The pair of Lucario and Sir Aaron is one of the strongest friendships ever presented in the Pokemon franchise. It makes for some heartstring tugging moments that any fan would expect from a Pokemon movie.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lucario and the Mystery of Mew is full of action, character development, and sacrifices. Ash Ketchum is the main protagonist as usual, but this version of Ash stands out about all the rest. He truly comes into his own here.

Aside from Ash, this is the one Pokemon movie that makes fans feel like there is a different main character. It isn't all about Ash and his adventure. There is more at stake than the 10-year-old becoming a Pokemon master.