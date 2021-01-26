No matter how long Ash has been on his Pokemon adventure, fans must be remember that he is still a child.

His age and immaturity have led to some questionable decision making in his time as Pokemon trainer. Out of all of the moments that signal growth, there will always be a comparable moment that reminds everyone of his age.

Make no mistake, from leaving Pallet Town to now, Ash Ketchum has grown in so many areas. As a battler, a friend, and a trainer, Ash is reaching the potential a main Pokemon protagonist should have. Still, though, he is prone to some remarkable errors.

Top 5 questionable decisions made by Ash in the Pokemon anime

#5 - Ever Using Charizard

This does not reflect upon the times he used Charizard after it respected him. It only includes every single time prior. After Ash's Charmeleon evolved to Charizard, it immediately exuded arrogance and disrespect. It would battle when it felt like, take naps when it felt like it, and completely ignore Ash.

Several battles, such as the Pokemon League battle against Ritchie, saw Ash throw Charizard into the mix. Naturally, Charizard would go about its own business and lose the battle for Ash. This happened far too often.

Advertisement

#4 - Palpitoad vs. Elesa

The Gym battle versus Elesa was set to be one of the biggest battles of Ash's time in the Black & White Series. After spending the entire night prior strategizing for the battle, Ash does something as questionable as questionable gets.

Ash decides the best way to defeat Elesa is to only use Palpitoad. It is literally the only Pokemon he brought for the Gym battle. After defeating Zebstrika, Palpitoad falls to Emolga. Ash actually has to exit the battle, head to a Pokemon center, and figure out which of his partners he wants to take back.

#3 - Breaking into Celadon Gym

Advertisement

This is a highly questionable decision that sees Ash partner up with his truest enemies, Team Rocket. At one point, Ash Ketchum was banned from entering the Celadon Gym. Team Rocket saw this as a way to take advantage of the young Pokemon protagonist.

They all dress up in the patented Team Rocket disguise, with Ash stating the duo are his parents. They make it into the Gym and, of course, things go wrong. Team Rocket accidentally set the Gym on fire. Great decision making, Ash.

#2 - Type Chart Ignorance

This is more a series of questionable decisions rather than just one. Many examples are shown in the Pokemon anime where Ash simply doesn't understand how types work. He constantly sends in a Pokemon to battle something that should demolish it in the typings category.

He has made Pikachu battle a Rhydon. Most recently in Journeys, he sends Pikachu after a Flygon with an Electric-type attack. Goh points out it won't do anything to a Ground-type Pokemon and Ash scratches his head saying he forgot.

#1 - Starting Over

Again, this is a handful of decisions bunched into one. Every single new series of Pokemon sees Ash Ketchum start over with the general exception of Pikachu. Instead of taking his strongest Pokemon with him, he leaves them behind. Sometimes they end up with Professor Oak, other times he just releases them completely.

Ash would benefit greatly from having say, Charizard and Snorlax with him whenever he journeys to a new region. This would make it easier to battle, catch new Pokemon, and become the very best like no one ever was. It is almost as if that goal isn't his objective any longer.