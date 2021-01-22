Ever tried a Nuzlocke in a Pokemon game? They can be quite difficult.

Some Nuzlocke challenges can be fairly easy, however there are parts in some games that can make a man go insane. Certain games can take up to 20 or more attempts to beat.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 hardest parts of a Nuzlocke in Pokemon

#5 - Clay Gym Battle in Black & White 2

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Pokemon Black & White 2 feature a new mode called Challenge mode that allows the player to play a more difficult version of the game, but even without that, this game can be quite difficult to Nuzlocke. Clay has a very strong team of high level Pokemon.

The player will have to be very well-equipped to be able to deal with Clay's Excadrill. Excadrill has the move Rock Slide and is quite fast, so dealing with Flinches is just an annoying task.

#4 - Ghetsis Battle in Black & White

Image via Pokemon Videos (Youtube)

Advertisement

The worst feeling in a Nuzlocke challenge is restarting near the very end. Wasting hours and hours of play time at the hand of an old gentleman feels terrible.

Ghetsis has an arsenal of 6 high level Pokemon with almost zero type overlapping. On the road to beating this game, this is one of the hardest tasks. Preparing for this battle is quite difficult as well, since at that point, who knows what the player's team will look like.

#3 - Red Battle in Generation 2

Image via CBR.com

Red has the highest level Pokemon in any main series game. His team is full of strong level 80+ Pokemon. The reason this battle is so difficult is the amount of grinding necessary to be up to par for the fight. Losing in a Nuzlocke and grinding the B team is something nobody wants to do.

Overall, this battle isn't unbelievably hard, but prepping for it can be a bit overwhelming. Also, due to the formula for these games, there isn't an easy way to grind.

#2 - Totem Pokemon in Ultra Sun & Moon

Image via Boss Fight Database (Youtube)

Advertisement

Ultra Sun & Moon is one of the hardest games to Nuzlocke. Sun & Moon introduces the Totem Pokemon mechanic, which is a boss battle against one strong Pokemon and multiple sidekicks. Some of these battles are extremely hard since they increase their stats throughout the battle.

The Ribombee battle is very difficult and can completely ruin a run, or at least take a couple of pivotal teammates. The Araquanid battle can prove to be quite difficult as well, if not prepared for.

#1 - Cynthia Battle in Pokemon Platinum

Image via BroGamerChannel (Youtube)

Imagine losing a Nuzlocke run on the last Battle. Bringing the B team probably isn't enough to take down this overpowered Champion.

Cynthia's Garchomp is one of the hardest Pokemon to take down in all the main series games. Togekiss and Milotic can both cause huge problems for the player's team as well. This is a battle that takes a lot of preparation and strategy to finish. This battle elevates Platinum's difficulty immensely.