Team Rocket are meant to be dastardly villains who exploit Pokemon for fame and power, but the antagonists often provide comic relief.

While most Team Rocket members are unfavorable baddies; Jessie, James, and Meowth have always been likeable. Their appearances in the anime are some of the most anticipated moments in any episode.

There are times when the group has actually shown some humanity. There are also times where they were downright hilarious.

Top 5 funniest Team Rocket moments from the Pokemon anime

#5 - Ōendan Disguise

It might not have been as funny at the time, but this Team Rocket moment is hilarious today. In the Pokemon anime, the team often wears disguises that trick Ash and company until they reveal themselves.

Their first disguise was the Ōendan outfits worn in the 14th episode of the series. All these years later, they are still pulling off their disguises, but this time, the gang saw through it. Looking back, it is extremely funny knowing what would become of these costumes.

#4 - Roasted by May

Team Rocket was actually successful in capturing Pikachu a handful of times. Even if it didn't last, it still happened. At this moment, the Pokemon villains are floating away in their hot air balloon. Ash, May, Brock, Nurse Joy, and Max are giving chase on snowmobiles.

James states that no one likes a person who doesn't know when to quit. May quickly retorts with an epic roasting of the villain trio. She explains why everyone hates the three of them. Harsh but funny.

#3 - Roasted by Ash

Some of the funniest moments in the Pokemon anime are when the good guys are fed up with Team Rocket. With microphone and camera in hand, Team Rocket performed their signature opening lines. It is safe to say they didn't get the response they were hoping for.

Nearby was a sleeping Snorlax with Ash Ketchum and friends in the vicinity. As soon as the lines were finished, Ash hit them with a killer insult. This is what he had to say.

"You're routine is so boring, Snorlax will fall into a deeper sleep."

#2 - Meowth's Nose

In a funny breaking of the fourth wall moment, the Team Rocket trio had a hilarious conversation. Gloom let off a horrible stench that saw Jessie, James, and Meowth succumb to the Pokemon's odor. Meowth panics about his nose feeling like it's on fire.

Jessie then reminds Meowth that he doesn't have a nose. Meowth continues to panic, this time about not having a nose. He soon remembers that the cartoonists didn't draw him a nose.

#1 - Ash, Misty, and Brock Copy Team Rocket

The funniest moment of Team Rocket's from the Pokemon anime involves them being mocked. Everyone knows their signature introduction. Even the main characters know it word for word.

At this moment, Ash, Misty, and Brock appear in a warehouse to confront Team Rocket. The trio copy the trouble brewing, nation uniting catchphrase to a reaction full of sheer embarrassment.