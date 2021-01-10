5 most popular poison Pokemon of all time

Poison Pokemon are the deadliest Pokemon type, as their name probably implies.

A lot of poison Pokemon get overlooked due to other typings they may have. Still, there are dedicated poison type fans.

The poison type Pokemon is like the "cool" type to be a fan of. With more and more poison types entering the universe, the most popular ones are done being taken for granted.

Which is the most popular poison Pokemon of all time?

#5 - Toxtricity

Image via Game Freak

Arriving with Sword and Shield, Toxtricity has quickly become a fan favorite. Its unique electric/poison typing has seen it find a solid spot in competitive battling meta.

The fact that it looks cool and gives off that vibe is enough for some fans. On top of that, however, it is a great battler and one of the best new Pokemon seen in some time.

#4 - Nidoking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoking is a ferocious poison type Pokemon. Introduced in the original 151, Nidoking has always been a force to be reckoned with. It's power and fierce design has made it a favorite poison Pokemon since the very beginning.

In Professor Oak's introduction, this was one of the first Pokemon that players of the games ever saw. Finally putting it to use just showed how good of a poison type it is.

#3 - Toxapex

Image via The Pokemon Company

Toxapex is another newer poison type much like Toxitricity. It is quite terrifying and has a unique poison/water typing. Its popularity is solely due to its effectiveness in battle. It isn't cute. It isn't cuddly. It's pokey and vicious. Toxapex has a special move known as Baneful Banker.

It acts like Protect, but if a physical attack is performed, the attacking Pokemon becomes poisoned. This has made some players deem Toxapex one of the better poison types around.

#2 - Venusaur

Image via The Pokemon Company

Venusaur is one of the longest standing Pokemon. It is third in the National Pokedex, and one of the most powerful grass types. It also boasts a poison typing.

Many original Pokemon fans have come to love the Bulbasaur evolutionary line. This has seen Venusaur become a very popular choice in competitive battling. Not only is it popular due to its nostalgic nature, but it can be a dangerous attacker.

#1 - Gengar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gengar has the scariest type combination of any Pokemon. It is a ghost/poison type and remains the most popular in the latter typing category. While scary, Gengar may have the most personality out of any creature.

It is so popular that a piece of merchandise was just released where individuals can sleep on its tongue with their head in its mouth for a pillow. Only the most popular poison type would get that sort of treatment.