Top 5 competitive Pokemon of all time

Competitive Pokemon battling is a much larger thing than many people know of. Many Pokemon fans understand battling as Pokemon going toe-to-toe, whether in the game or anime. There is much more complexity to it, however.

In official competitive battling, doubles battles take place and there are specific training needs and strategies to ensure victory. Each generation of games establishes a solid competitive battling meta.

Which is the most competitive Pokemon of all time?

#5 - Rotom Wash

Rotom Wash is an amazing competitive Pokemon. Its electric/water typing, along with the Levitate ability, means ground types cannot harm it. It's only weakness is grass types. It can use this to switch places with its partner with Ally Switch to predict an attack that won't hurt it. Rotom Wash can be a great Pokemon to start a battle with.

#4 - Togekiss

Togekiss can take on just about any role the trainer needs of it. It can be a wall, it can stall, and it works best as a special attacking sweeper. Whenever it swaps in, the opposing trainer will be spending a lot of time figuring out what kind of Togekiss it is. As a premier flying type, it has access to Air Slash. The Serene Grace ability gives that a 60% chance to cause the other Pokemon to flinch.

#3 - Mimikyu

Mimikyu might be a small Pokemon, but it is mighty. Its ability Disguise allows it to take a hit before it can actually be damaged. That allows it to do anything it wants on its first turn, basically. Swords Dance ups its attack stat. Trick Room can flip the battlefield around or go on the offensive. With access to powerful fairy and ghost type moves, Mimikyu is a terror.

#2 - Incineroar

Incineroar is a controversial Pokemon when it comes to competitive battling. Some hate it, while others use it almost religiously. It can use Fake Out to flinch opponents and Parting Shot to switch out. With Intimidate as its ability, switching in and out can constantly lower the opposing Pokemon's attack stats. That can be invaluable with the proper strategy in place.

#1 - Garchomp

From the moment Garchomp entered the competitive Pokemon landscape, it was destined for greatness. This ground/dragon type is resistant to poison, rock, and fire. The dragon typing makes its ground side less weak to grass and water, as well. Garchomp has fantastic overall stats and sees an incredible amount of STAB moves. It is an overall solid Pokemon, with very little to complain about. That's what makes it so dangerous and so popular.