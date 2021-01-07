Poison type Pokemon live up to their name, being the poison of the franchise.

They are incredibly cruel and dangerous. Poison types have one goal and that is to chip away at the damage of opponents.

These Pokemon will poison enemies and watch them suffer. This is all while they continue their assault. It is truly the most unique and strategic Pokemon type.

5 best Poison Pokemon of all time

#5 - Venusaur

Venusaur is a very powerful Pokemon. It is one of the best grass types, but does get outshined in the poison category by others. Still, it can takes its poison typing and run with it. Being able to poison other creatures and have the immunities that poison Pokemon have make it even stronger. This tank can handle its own in a variety of battle situations.

#4 - Weezing

Koffing and Weezing are some of the first poison type Pokemon fans were introduced to. Weezing can literally pump poison gases out of its body. It is a top notch physical tank and wall and has been for some time. Don't use Team Rocket as the example for how to utilize this creature properly. Weezing deserves much better.

#3 - Muk

Muk is a Pokemon pile of toxic sludge. It is a disgusting creature, but a powerful poison type. On its way to level 100, Muk learns some of the best poison moves in the game. There is no need for TMs or breeding for egg moves. It's attack and HP stats are wonderful compared to other poison types. It even has a colorful Alolan version now.

#2 - Toxapex

Toxapex is one of the most durable Pokemon around, not just for poison types. It's only weaknesses are ground, electric, and psychic type moves. It has several moves available that can help it defeat those types, however, if faced against a threatening Pokemon. It even has a protecting move where it does not take damage, but if a physical attack lands, the attacker becomes poisoned.

#1 - Nidoking/Nidoqueen

These two go hand in hand. Their starts are near-identical and that is why they both receive the top spot. In Generation 1, these two were the peak of the mountain for poison types. Since then, they really haven't been knocked down. They are massively powerful and can learn a wide variety of moves. The Nido pair are the best poison type Pokemon to date.