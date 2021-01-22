5 Pokemons Ash should have evolved

As the central character of the franchise, Ash Ketchum has caught and trained many Pokemons. Some of those lived up to their potential, while others didn't quite get there.

Ash's main goal has always been to become a Pokemon Master. To that end, he caught many rare and powerful Pokemon throughout the series. A few of them went on to evolve and become powerhouses. They helped Ash win some crucial battles. However, some of them never evolved and remained in their first or second form.

Ash could be considered a competent battler. He uses unusual tactics to bring out his Pokemon's best capabilities. Sometimes, he is victorious in battle using an un-evolved Pokemon. It's is a testament to his capabilities as a battler. However, unevolved Pokemons are a liability when compared to their fully evolved forms.

Top 5 Pokemon Ash should have evolved

#5 - Scraggy

Ash received an egg from a Day Care in Route 3, which hatched into Scraggy. However, Scraggy has a violent streak, attacking Ash, Iris, and Cilan's Pokemons at will. Despite being weak, it keeps trying to improve its Headbutt attack. This Pokemon has since proven itself in battle, learning powerful moves such as the Focus Blast. By evolving into Scrafty, its attack power would have been improved significantly.

#4 - Bayleef

After evolving from Chikorita, Bayleef retained its bond with Ash, which got this Pokemon in trouble a few times. However, it became a vital part of Ash's team and helped him win many Gym & League battles. Its evolved form, Meganium, is larger in size and has more firepower.

#3 - Pignite

Ash's Tepig evolved into Pignite during a battle against Tepig's original trainer, who discarded the Pokemon thinking it wasn't strong enough. After evolving, Pignite has many powerful attacks, including the Fire Pledge. Its evolved form, Emboar, would increase this Pokemon's physical strength significantly.

#2 - Totodile

Ash's Totodile has a quirky personality and loves to dance. It has been known to use this dancing tactic to win battles. Totodile's final evolved form, Feraligatr, is menacing in looks and capabilities.

#1 - Gible

Ash's Gible, who likes to bite heads, is a Pokemon with immense untapped potential. With moves like Dig, Dragon Pulse, and Draco Meteor at its disposal, Gible could have become a powerhouse in Ash's team. Its evolved form, Garchomp, is a powerful Dragon-Type Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.