Top 5 Pokemon that Brock used in the anime

Ash Ketchum is the iconic series' protagonist, but his journey would be hollow and incomplete without his friends and their Pokemon.

Brock is one of Ash's oldest friends. The eldest child in his family, Brock started looking after all of his younger siblings while being the Pewter City Gym Leader, a tough job indeed.

However, after meeting Ash, Brock met his father, who had run away long ago and thus decided to travel with Ash on his journey. His father, Flint, took over the gym and the family's responsibilities.

Brock's main Pokemon ambition was to become a Pokemon breeder, and during his travels, he learned a lot about these creatures and their habits. Brock is a very flirtatious person and acts as a father figure to Ash, giving him advice and hints while in battle. He is also a good cook.

After the Sinnoh League, Brock started reconsidering his goal and decided to leave and train to be a Pokemon doctor. He caught and used different Pokemon in his journey over the years, which have had a significant say in his narrative.

Five best Pokemon that Brock used in the anime

#5 - Sudowoodo

Image via the Pokemon Company

After evolving from Bonsly, Sudowoodo shed it's child-like persona and became a powerful Pokemon in Brock's team.

Advertisement

With potent attacks, including Mimic, Double-Edge, and Flail, Sudowoodo was the powerhouse of Brock's team.

#4 - Marshtomp

Image via Pokemon Company

After evolving from a Mudkip, Marshtomp became a strong Pokemon often used in battles.

Marshtomp is a well-mannered Pokemon that takes after its trainer a little bit regarding romance. Brock notably used Marshtomp in a Pokemon contest against May.

#3 - Crobat

Image via Pokemon Company

Crobat evolved due to Brock's immense care and bond with it. With its four wings, it is a super-fast Flying Pokémon known to help Brock out of jams on several occasions.

It uses Supersonic as its signature move.

#2 - Croagunk

Image via Pokemon Company

Croagunk is a rather stubborn Pokemon. Meeting at an unofficial Pokemon Gym ran by Team Rocket, Brock & Croagunk quickly gained a close friendship.

After eventually teaming up together to get rid of Team Rocket, Croagunk decided to join Brock's team. Who can forget the Pokemon stopping Brock's romantic advances towards beautiful female characters in the anime?

#1 - Onix

Advertisement

Image via Pokemon Company

Onix is probably Brock's most iconic Pokemon, even before it evolved into a Steelix. The battle between Ash's Pikachu and Brock's Onix is a fan favorite for sure.

Not only was Onix a powerful Pokemon and a great battler, but it also served as transportation for Brock and the others. It truly deserves to be number one on this list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.