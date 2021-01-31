Some Shiny Pokemon designs are miles better than their regular designs, but others are pretty atrocious.
A Shiny Pokemon is a rarity. It is the pinnacle of collecting. When that animation and altered color appear at the start of an encounter, there is no better feeling.
The heart truly sinks, though, when it is a Shiny Pokemon that underwhelms. Unfortunately, a lot of Shiny designs are worse than their normal versions.
Top 5 most underwhelming Shiny Pokemon
#5 - Dragonite
Dragonite is one of the coolest Pokemon to ever exist. It is mysterious, powerful, and has a wonderful design. Its Shiny version, however, is pretty ugly. The green color is hideous compared to its natural colors. Dragonite most definitely deserves better than that.
#4 - Snorlax
Snorlax is a massive Pokemon, typically colored in bluish black. The Shiny version could have easily made Snorlax stand out even more. Something like a pink or even a plain white version would have been incredible. Instead, Snorlax' Shiny variant is just a darker blue. That's it.
#3 - Garchomp
Garchomp is one of the most powerful Pokemon ever, especially in competitive battling. It has the nearly the same issue that Snorlax does. While the normal color is a darker blue, it goes in the opposite direction. The Shiny version is just a paler blue. That is disappointing for such an iconic Pokemon in Garchomp.
#2 - Leafeon
Leafeon isn't the only Eeveelution with an underwhelming Shiny version. Some of them are an eyesight. Leafon, however, is almost identical to its regular coloring. Its body is a light yellowish color with green leaf pieces coming from it. The Shiny version of this Pokemon is simply a little more vibrant with the exact same color palette.
#1 - Gengar
Gengar is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. Its Gigantamax and Mega Evolution forms receive a stunning white variant. The regular Gengar Shiny form, however, is as underwhelming as can be for a Pokemon of its status. It is a paler purple and red eyed variant. It is as if Gengar got a cold and started losing its color.

Published 31 Jan 2021