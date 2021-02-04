Berries can be used for a variety of things in Pokemon, such as healing, making Curry, or removing status ailments.

Pokemon introduced Berries in Generation II. A lot of them have become useful held items in battle. These help with HP, damage negation, and some can even enhance stats.

There are dozens of Berries now found in the Pokemon franchise. It is incredible how important these items have become to the series. Each Generation sees more and more unique ones added.

Top 5 Pokemon Berries of all time

#5 - Lum Berry

The Lum Berry is an all-round Status Condition fixer. It can be used by a Pokemon in battle or as a healing item by the trainer. If a Pokemon is burned, paralyzed, frozen, poisoned, or asleep, the Lum Berry will cure any of them and remove the condition.

#4 - Leppa Berry

The Leppa Berry is the Berry version of Elixirs and Ethers. Those items restore the Power Points, or PP, of a Pokemon's moves. These are super useful in situations when a Pokemon Center may not be an option. If held, when a move hits 0 PP, the Pokemon will restore it by 10 automatically. Otherwise, simply using it on them with raise a chosen move by that same 10 PP.

#3 - Damage Decreasing Berries

These Berries will be grouped into one. Passho, Chople, Occa, Yache, and Charti are the names of these Barries. They all reduce the damage received by certain types of moves. If a Pokemon holds the one that negates Water-type damage and is typically weak against Water, the respective Berry will be used in battle and lessen the damage one time allowing for some decent retaliation.

#2 - Silver Pinap Berry

This Berry from Pokemon GO is wonderful. It drastically increases the amount of Candy the Pokemon supplies to the trainer. These Candies are used to level up or even evolve Pokemon. The Silver Pinap Berry is a great way to ensure those last few Candies are snagged for that sweet evolution.

#1 - Sitrus Berry

The Sitrus Berry is one of the most common Berries used in Pokemon. They are the favorite of NPCs, Gym Leaders, and competitive battlers. A Sitrus Berry will heal 25% of the Pokemon's max HP in battle. Being able to heal in a battle where using items isn't normally allowed or wasting a turn on it could be costly is invaluable.