Top 5 Pokemon that shouldn't have been Legendaries

For every Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon that deserves to be more, there is also a Legendary that shouldn't have been labeled that in the first place. Not every Legendary can be as popular as Rayquaza, but some simply miss the mark.

One common thread in many entries for this list is the idea of rarity to justify a Pokemon being categorized as Legendary. However, if that were always the case, there would be far more Legendary Pokemon. And there are even some that don't qualify as all that rare.

If there are ever any changes made to the Legendary Pokemon category, there are some that should go first.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Top five Pokemon that shouldn't have been Legendaries

#5 - Moltres

Image via Pokemon

Lore-wise, yes, it makes sense that Moltres is a Legendary Pokemon. It was one of the original Legendaries in the entire Pokemon series, and it is part of the trio of Legendary birds. However, when compared to so many other options now, Moltres falls flat in comparison.

It's mostly just a bird that's on fire, and it doesn't offer much in terms of power. There's a problem when a Pokemon like Fearow looks incredibly similar to Moltres.

#4 - Azelf

Image via Pokemon

Another Pokemon that is part of a trio, Azelf is one of the Lake Guardians from the Sinnoh region. The other two are Uxie and Mesprit. In terms of aesthetic and power, Azelf just doesn't cut it as a Pokemon worthy of the spot.

It would have made more sense to label the trio as Mythical Pokemon, a far more appropriate category for options such as Azelf. Most players likely aren't too excited to stumble upon their Azelf, rare or not.

#3 - Kubfu

Image via Pokemon

Kubfu is one of the Generation VIII Legendaries, and it has a second form based on which scroll it is given in the Towers of Two Fists. As a first form, Kubfu is way cuter than almost any other Legendary in the game, but its final form isn't necessarily deserving of Legendary.

Once evolved, it becomes a humanoid-like pseudo-bear. The looks aren't much different than Ursaring or Beartic.

#2 - Calyrex

Image via Pokemon

The second Generation VIII Pokemon on the list, Calyrex is a super underwhelming design for a legendary Pokemon.

With the second form choices, it becomes a bit better, especially with the interesting mount additions. But on its own, Calyrex is a bland entry.

#1 - Type Null

Image via Pokemon

Type Null is a Generation VII Pokemon, and it has one evolution. It's not bad like some other entries on the list, but it's a lab-created Pokemon.

That means it's not necessarily rare, as it can be created as many times as a trainer wants.